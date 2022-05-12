FHS Theatre sets out on swashbuckling adventure

The Flathead High School Theatre promises excitement, suspense, humor and, of course, pirates with one of the greatest swashbuckling stories of all time, “Treasure Island,” May 17 and 18 at 6:27 p.m. in the David M. Hashley Theatre at FHS.

Tickets are available at the FHS Main Office and Photo Video Plus and are $7 for adults, and $5 for children, students and senior citizens. Seating is limited so people are encouraged to get their tickets early.

Adapted by Dan Neidermyer from the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson, “Treasure Island” is the tale of young Jim Hawkins, the son of an innkeeper in 18th century England, who takes on a gang of pirates to search out a secret treasure.

With a highly-valuable treasure map in hand, the eager Hawkins sets off on a series of adventures in search of the mysterious Treasure Island. Through his adventures Jim finds himself in the company of Squire Trelawney and a crew that may not be entirely trustworthy. Along the way they discover the ship’s cook is really the pirate Long John Silver and his crewmates are planning a coup.

“‘Treasure Island’ is a classic treasure hunting story with every classic storytelling element — coming of age, betrayal and, of course, the hero's journey,” FHS senior and director Aiden Christy said. “The show includes many things that are special. It has people coming down from the catwalk, swords everywhere, audience seats on stage, and even sea shanties.”

With sword fights, edge-of-your-seat rescues and cutthroat mutiny on the high seas, “Treasure Island” is a treat for the whole family.

Presented by the Acting 4 IB class, the highest level of theater class offered at FHS, “Treasure Island” is produced completely by students.

“It has been an absolute pleasure directing all of the fine actors and crew that makes up this show and I can’t wait to watch them perform,” Christy said. “It is amazing to see all the people whom I have worked alongside for all these years make something on their own.”

The cast includes Elliot Brown, Sophia Dykhuizen, James Francis, Isabelle James, Kadence Johnson, Annelise Mason, Bethany Nairn, John Owens, Evelyn Smith and Angeliegh Storr.

Sophie Himsl, Simon Ort, Emmerson Kaseman, Grant Westover, Kara Ort, Brooklyn Plum, Sophie Hebert, Kali Billedeaux, Arrianna Gilbert, Andrew Johnson, Colby Fetterhoff, Alessandro Pipolo, Connor Phillips, Gracyne Johnson, Hadley Dennison, Ali Putzler, Michael Palmer and Asia Wilson make up the costume, sound, lighting and stage crew.