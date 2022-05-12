ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J2B2 bluegrass band plays tonight at the O'Shaughnessy

Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Whitefish Theatre Company presents the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, aka J2B2, at 7:30 p.m. today, May 12, at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish.

An all-star bluegrass supergroup featuring four legendary, award-winning musicians, J2B2 has been called a “dream team of string musicians.” With modern-day instrumental master John Jorgenson at the helm, J2B2’s live shows feature his powerful mandolin and acoustic guitar work, as well as lead and harmony vocals. Jorgenson is joined by Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals, Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals, and Mark Fain on bass. The four combine to form a union of impeccable musicianship, songwriting, harmony and seasoned showmanship that combines bluegrass with elements of West Coast folk rock — called the “high lonesome sound” of American roots music.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for students with reserved seating. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, 1 Central Ave., Whitefish, or by calling 406-862-5371. Box office hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday through Friday and one hour before a performance. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.whitefishtheatreco.org.

