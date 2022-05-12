ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Law Roundup: Motorbikes too fast and too furious for one neighbor

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

A homeowner was less than thrilled with the children of a family new to their neighborhood. The two boys had quickly taken to riding up and down the nearby streets on motorbikes and at high speeds.

The caller told the Kalispell Police Department that they worried the pair’s antics put other people in the neighborhood at risk.

It took a couple of hours, but officers tracked down the new neighbors. They counseled the parents on their speed racers.

A child claimed his babysitter washed his mouth out with soap, prompting his mother to phone the police. She offered no update on the cleanliness of his speech, but said the child had suffered an upset stomach.

Dispatchers connected the mother with her ex-husband, who had arranged the babysitter. He suspected the story was fiction. But the two decided to approach the babysitter together to uncover the truth.

The manager of a local property contacted police to report an ongoing disturbance. When dispatchers asked for more information, though, the caller grew angry and told them to forget about it.

A homeless man setting up camp in the alcove of a local building drew the ire of the property owner. He asked officers to move the man along. When they arrived, they found the area vacant. The owner told officers that when he told the fellow to get moving, the man complied.

A gentleman inquired as to whether he could conceal carry at a local circus.

Locked up in an Idaho detention center, an inmate asked if law enforcement could conduct a welfare check on his father. The inmate reported no mental health or medical issues, but had not heard from his father in several days.

Eventually, they tracked down the inmate’s father, who said he had previously explained to his son that he could not speak with him every day. Officers left the matter of contacting the inmate up to the elder man.

Someone called in a report of a man in a wheelchair blocking traffic to panhandle. Responding officers determined the call was a hoax.

An eviction almost turned even uglier after a landlord refused to let the outgoing tenant take a few of his belongings. The landlord told authorities that the man owed him more than $5,000, which was why he was holding the items. Eventually, the two reached an agreement.

Employees of a local watering hole discovered what they thought was a homeless camp crafted out of lumber and tarp alongside a downtown bicycle and pedestrian path. They asked for officers to make extra patrols in the area at night.

Responding officers, though, deemed the set up more of a cache than anything else. They left a business card and note explaining that if the items were not removed, they might be junked.

Officers investigated a report of a fight that left one person hospitalized.

A landlord reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from a former tenant.

Someone reported that a woman got jumped by five other people a few days back.

Officers tracked down a woman accused of shoplifting toys from a local store with the help of an employee who kept tabs on the suspect vehicle until authorities arrived.

Someone saw a neighbor toss a puppy outside and began kicking and punching it. The caller said they had heard the person behind the beating yell about the dog before, but never physically hurt it. Arriving officers reported finding the home empty and no signs of a puppy.

A suspicious group of people going in and out of a nearby duplex armed with flashlights convinced one local resident to ask for an extra patrol.

A neighbor reported hearing loud noises and yelling coming from another apartment. They told police they believed a woman and her children lived there. Officers met with the apartment dwellers who told them that there was no argument.

After a woman was detained by police officers for drinking, her significant other told them she was supplied with alcohol. They asked officers about whether they could press charges against another individual for providing a minor with alcohol.

Someone walked up to a parked truck and slashed the tires. Fearing possibly escalating the situation, the truck’s owner declined to pursue charges.

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 95.5

Billings’ Five Car Accident Caused by Under the Influence Driver

First responders have had a busy week in the area around the King Avenue West/Mullowney Lane overpass. First, there was a structure fire behind the Billings Hotel and Convention Center on Tuesday. It caused headaches for drivers as traffic lights at the busy intersection were temporarily out of order. Then on Wednesday, a messy traffic accident involving five vehicles occurred at around 6 pm, impacting drivers during their evening commute.
BILLINGS, MT
KVAL

Man found hiding in home's attic, had likely been there since the previous night

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man was found hiding in the attic of a Springfield home and Lane County Sheriff's deputies say he likely had been there since the previous night. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Hayden Bridge Road who reported hearing thumping sounds and possibly someone coughing coming from his attic.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

One car burns, another flips

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
ABC 4

UPDATE: Woman killed in rollover crash on I-215

UTAH (ABC4) – The northbound I-215W off-ramp to California Ave. has been reopened. The crash remains under investigation. —————————————————————————————————————
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorbikes#Mental Health#Shoplifting#Police
kpq.com

Moses Lake Suspect Unaccounted For After Escaping Into Lake

An unidentified man is still unaccounted for after running from Moses Lake police earlier this week, eventually disappearing in the lake itself. Grant County Fire District 5 personnel first reported one of their pickups had been stolen from their fire station on Nelson Road around 10:00 pm Monday. At least one employee followed the truck to the Harbor Freight on East Broadway Avenue.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPAX

Tyler Uhrich accused of killing Rozlyn Bluemel

Lake County sheriff's authorities say the homicide suspect on the run for the last two days has been arrested. Sheriff Don Bell says Tyler Uhrich, 20, was just arrested by Lake County sheriff's deputies at 6 p.m. Friday in the Pablo area.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Homicide Suspect at Large Considered Armed and Dangerous

20 year-old Tyler Urich, suspected of shooting 22 year-old Rozlyn Bluemel to death after an argument that occurred on Tuesday near Flathead Lake, is still at large, according to Lake County authorities. Late Tuesday night, Lake County 9-1-1 received a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred in a Tribal...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Belgrade News

Cops & Courts: Road rage is a no-no

Philipsburg resident Donald Russell Ballweber, 45, was arrested when he tried to hide after a two-vehicle crash in Big Sky. It was the evening of May 5, and the Montana Highway Patrol had been called to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 191 and Highway 64 in the Canyon Village. A county deputy had found Ballweber hiding about 100 years west of the crash site. He admitted to doing mushrooms, was unsteady, smelled of alcohol, had injuries “consistent.
BIG SKY, MT
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of injuring 15-year-old boy he allowed on car's hood while driving

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off. Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained...
POCATELLO, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy