David Floyd Sizemore, 75, of Kalispell, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by his family.

A graveside memorial will be held in David’s honor on Friday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m. at Glacier Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2659 U.S. Hwy. 93 North, Kalispell.

Darlington Cremation and Burial Service is caring for David and his family.