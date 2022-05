This page, the words that are on this page are considered content. The entire design, each and every speck of this particular page is content. The font color, the background color, the size of fonts, the images being used, the animation being played — all a part of content. Imagining an industry that is prevalent to each and every bit of space on a screen, let conscience be the judge of its future prospects in terms of career and employment. Yes, content writing is a comparatively new industry, and that is why it harbors all the more scope of expanding over the next decade and century.

INDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO