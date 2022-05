An easy and tasty meal or appetizer, these Southern Crab Cakes are simple to whip up and are so delicious that everyone will be begging for more!. Growing up on the Chesapeake Bay, we always had access to some of the freshest crabs around. These Southern Crab Cakes are one of those recipes that everyone knows by heart in that region. It may seem like a simple recipe but it's meant to really make the flavor of the crab shine. Serve these as a meal, an appetizer or as a side dish. Below I give some great ideas on how to serve crab cakes and what to serve them with!

