Jacksonville, IL

JHS student earns perfect ACT score

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 3 days ago
One Jacksonville High School student earned a perfect ACT score and also is graduating with a 4.89 GPA, in addition to placing sixth last month in DECA's international...

My Journal Courier

Photo: Celebrating passages

Routt Catholic High School seniors and Our Saviour School eighth-graders were celebrated as graduation approaches. After a service Wednesday, Routt seniors had a private farewell parade through the halls of Our Saviour School with students and teachers cheering them on. More photos are at myjournalcourier.com. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)
