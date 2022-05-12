ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

US, China congratulate Marcos for Philippine election win

By Ron Lopez with Beiyi Seow in Beijing, Ron LOPEZ, JAM STA ROSA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKk00_0fbKgBfc00
The United States and China have congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his win in the PhilippineÂ presidential election /AFP

The United States and China have congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his win in the Philippine presidential election, as the superpowers jostle to have the strongest ties with the Southeast Asian nation.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, secured more than half of the votes in Monday's poll to win the presidency by a wide margin and cap a remarkable comeback for his family.

He and running mate Sara Duterte, who also won the vice presidential race in a landslide, have embraced key policies of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, including his position on China.

The elder Duterte sought to pivot away from the United States, the Philippines' former colonial master, towards China since taking power in 2016 -- and appeared reluctant to confront Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Even before Marcos declared victory, the US and Chinese presidents were quick off the mark to start building a personal relationship seen as strategically vital by both rivals.

In a phone call Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Marcos the two countries had been "partners through thick and thin", Chinese state television reported Thursday.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Philippines relations and am willing to establish a good working relationship with President-elect Marcos, adhere to good neighbourliness and friendship," Xi said.

- 'Friend, ally, partner' -

The United States said it will seek close security ties with the Philippines under Marcos, but made clear it would raise human rights.

In a phone call, US President Joe Biden congratulated Marcos and said he wanted to expand cooperation on a range of issues, including climate change and "respect for human rights".

Marcos said Thursday he had assured Biden that the Philippines "always held the United States in high regard as a friend, an ally, and a partner".

Marcos also invited Biden to his June 30 inauguration, but did not say if the US leader had accepted.

The United States has a complex relationship with the Philippines -- and the Marcos family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiY22_0fbKgBfc00
Supporters of Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr celebrate outside his campaign headquarters /AFP

After ruling the former US colony for two decades with the support of the United States, which saw him as a Cold War ally, Marcos senior went into exile in Hawaii in the face of mass protests and with the nudging of Washington in 1986.

As regional tensions remain high, Washington is keen to preserve its security alliance with Manila that includes a mutual defence treaty and permission for the US military to store defence equipment and supplies on several Philippine bases.

But Marcos's spokesman Vic Rodriguez warned a US contempt of court judgement against the younger Marcos could "affect" the relationship.

The decades-old issue relates to the family's failure to pay compensation to thousands of victims of human rights abuses during Marcos senior's regime.

- 'Engagement' with China -

Under Duterte, Manila's previously frosty relations with Beijing warmed as the authoritarian firebrand set aside an international ruling on the South China Sea in exchange for promises of trade and investment.

China claims almost the entirety of the waterway and has ignored the 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

It has reinforced its stance by building artificial islands over some contested reefs and installing weapons on them.

Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have competing claims in the waters, which are believed to hold rich deposits of oil and gas.

Ahead of the elections, Marcos said he would seek "engagement" with China rather than confrontation over their rival claims in the South China Sea.

"We won't solve our problem with China if we fight them," Marcos said in February.

"President Duterte's engagement approach is correct because in my opinion that is the only way to resolving our conflicting claims with China."

But Duterte has faced domestic pressure to take a harder line on China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and in the past year insisted his country's sovereignty over the waters is not negotiable.

In July, Duterte walked back on a decision to axe a key military deal -- the Visiting Forces Agreement -- with the United States during a visit by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Hawaii State
AOL Corp

Troubles mount in China ahead of Xi's bid to stay in power

When Xi Jinping strode into the Bird's Nest Olympic stadium in the winter, waving and bundled in a black jacket and mask, hundreds of Chinese spectators and performers cheered in what was meant to be the start of a victorious year for their nation's president. The Communist Party leader had...
CHINA
AFP

Philippines could revive nuclear plant if Marcos wins presidency

A mothballed nuclear power plant built near a fault line and volcanoes in the Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship could be revived if his son wins next week's presidential election. Yet Ferdinand Marcos Junior has vowed to speed up the adoption of nuclear power if he is elected and has left open the possibility of resuscitating his father's failed venture. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vic Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Us Military#Philippine#Southeast Asian#Chinese
Reuters

China's Xi warns of confrontations arising from Ukraine crisis

May 10 (Reuters) - Confrontation between blocs resulting from the Ukraine crisis could become a bigger and more lasting threat to global peace than the crisis itself, China's President Xi Jinping told his French counterpart on Tuesday, according to state media. China has repeatedly urged European countries to exercise diplomatic...
CHINA
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
Vice

Despair, Disbelief in the Philippines as Dictator’s Son Nears Presidency

If partial, unofficial poll results are accurate, more than half of Filipino voters have chosen a former dictator’s son as their new president for the next six years. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, scion of the family who’ve become synonymous with lavish excess propped up by corruption, violence and human rights abuses, leads the count following a successful campaign built on disinformation and alliances with key power brokers. This includes running with outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter Sara, who is also poised to win the vice presidency.
POLITICS
International Business Times

With China In Focus, Biden Plans $150 Million Commitment To ASEAN Leaders

U.S. President Joe Biden will open a gathering of Southeast Asian leaders with a promise to spend $150 million on their infrastructure, security, pandemic preparedness and other efforts aimed at countering the influence of rival China. On Thursday, Biden starts a two-day summit with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

62K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy