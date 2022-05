ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A little rain didn’t stop the show as folks gathered at Waters Edge in Robertsdale for a crawfish boil. For $25 dollars at the gate, attendees could start peeling and eating the more than 1,000 pounds of crawfish boiled for the event. Also available were three types of gumbo and, of course, a little something to drink and live music to go along with the food, fellowship and fun.

ROBERTSDALE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO