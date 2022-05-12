ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Deal Digest: Bay and Beyond Broadcasting Buys Again In Texas.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas -- David Rowell’s Bay and Beyond Broadcasting has filed a $100,000 deal to buy “Hot Country 102.5” KMKS, Bay City, TX from Sandlin Broadcasting. Bay and Beyond Broadcasting does not currently own any stations but it has two pending deals that will eventually give in three stations the region. It...

Jorge Lopez To Oversee Sales for iHeart’s Hispanic Brands In Tampa, Jacksonville.

Jorge Lopez, a Hispanic broadcasting sales specialist for more than two decades, has been named VP of Sales for iHeartMedia’s Hispanic brands in Tampa and Jacksonville. In the newly created position, Lopez adds responsibilities in Tampa after serving as VP of Sales in Jacksonville. He will focus his efforts on the company’s “Rumba” and Accion” brands in both markets.
TAMPA, FL
News Bites: Alissa Pollack, KRFC, ABC Audio, Regional Murrow Awards.

..iHeartMedia Executive VP of Global Music Marketing Alissa Pollack rises to the Chair of the National Board of Directors for Musicians On Call, a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to patients in healthcare facilities. She succeeds Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier, who moves to the role of Chair Emeritus. Pollack has served on MOC’s National Board of Directors since 2010. “Alissa has been an incredible force for our mission, introducing countless artists and community supporters to our programs over the years,” Musicians On Call President/CEO Pete Griffin said in a release. “She is the perfect person to take the reins following Mitch’s great work as Chair.”
DENVER, CO
News Bites: ‘Garth 97.3,” ‘Coolest Teacher Promotion,’ ‘Kendrick 106,’ ‘Beatle Brunch.’

..Hubbard Broadcasting country “97.3 The Wolf” WYGY Cincinnati rebrands as “Garth 97.3” this weekend, as Brooks plays two nights at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium. Through Saturday at midnight, the station will play only Brooks’ records, featuring nearly 70 songs that span almost 30 years. “As a lifelong Garth Brooks fan, the amount of time and passion put into this project is something I can’t wait to share with all 97.3 the Wolf listeners,” APD Jesse Tack, who spearheaded the project, said in a release. “The Garth 97.3 playlist includes all of Garth Brooks’ biggest hits, forgotten favorites and popular live cuts. Whether you’re able to make it to the shows or not, Garth 97.3 is the perfect way to celebrate all things Garth all weekend long!” Brooks’ shows tonight and Saturday at Paul Brown stadium are his first Cincinnati concerts in five years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Classical Plays On In Dallas, As KERA Takes Over WRR.

City-owned “Classical 101” WRR (101.1) Dallas will continue with that format when North Texas Public Broadcasting's KERA takes over management of the station, according to The Dallas Morning News. The proposal from the operator of news/talk KERA-FM (90.1), adult alternative KKXT (91.7) and KERA-TV, which was approved by The Dallas Office of Arts and Culture, is still pending a vote in June by the Dallas City Council.
DALLAS, TX
Alyssa Ursetti

Alyssa Ursetti is officially named PD at Rubber City Radio modern rock WNWV Cleveland (107.3). Ursetti, who was named MD in January, has been serving as interim PD since the exit of Tony Mazur in April. "I love that I'm able to mix my passion for music with my profession....
CLEVELAND, OH
Tom Gribble

Tom Gribble returns to radio as producer of “Hawkeye in the Morning” at Cumulus Media country KSCS Dallas (96.3). Gribble, who previously spent 18 years at Cumulus Dallas sports KTCK and KESN as executive producer, left the company in 2020. “So happy to be working again with the...
DALLAS, TX
David “Mad Dog” DeMarco

Townsquare Media sports “The Game 730 AM” WVFN Lansing afternoon host David “Mad Dog” DeMarco will exit the station on Friday, May 13. DeMarco has been with the station since 1996. “I’m not saying that I’m never going to be on the radio again or never...
LANSING, MI
New York Public Radio Names Kenya Young Senior VP of WNYC Studios.

WNYC Studios, the podcast and content creation arm of New York Public Radio, has hired Kenya Young for the newly-created position of Senior VP of WNYC Studios. In the role, she will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for its portfolio of podcasts and leading the teams developing and producing shows. WNYC Studio’s lineup includes The New Yorker Radio Hour, The Takeaway with Melissa Harris-Perry, The United States of Anxiety with Kai Wright, Death, Sex and Money with Anna Sale, La Brega: Stories of the Puerto Rican Experience, and the Blindspot series co-produced with History.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Analysis: Double-Digit Revenue Growth Was The Norm At Radio In Q1.

For publicly traded radio companies, 2022 got off to a formidable start with double-digit revenue growth virtually across the board. Of the ten radio operators that have reported their first quarter results, all but one posted double-digit topline growth compared to the same period in 2021. Ranked on total revenues,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

