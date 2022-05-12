Deal Digest: Bay and Beyond Broadcasting Buys Again In Texas.

..Hubbard Broadcasting country “97.3 The Wolf” WYGY Cincinnati rebrands as “Garth 97.3” this weekend, as Brooks plays two nights at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium. Through Saturday at midnight, the station will play only Brooks’ records, featuring nearly 70 songs that span almost 30 years. “As a lifelong Garth Brooks fan, the amount of time and passion put into this project is something I can’t wait to share with all 97.3 the Wolf listeners,” APD Jesse Tack, who spearheaded the project, said in a release. “The Garth 97.3 playlist includes all of Garth Brooks’ biggest hits, forgotten favorites and popular live cuts. Whether you’re able to make it to the shows or not, Garth 97.3 is the perfect way to celebrate all things Garth all weekend long!” Brooks’ shows tonight and Saturday at Paul Brown stadium are his first Cincinnati concerts in five years.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO