Urgent care facility opens on Kent Island

CHESTER — A new urgent care facility on Kent Island opened its doors Monday, May 9, fulfilling a non-emergency medical need vacant in the community since 2018.

“I’m very, very happy to see the opening of this urgent care system,” said Queen Anne’s County Health Officer Dr. Joseph Ciotola. “This will be integrated with the total care package and health care delivery system in Queen Anne’s County.”

Operated by the University of Maryland Medical System and located within Chester’s Kent Towne Market, the facility will provide immediate care for a variety of non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

Services will include tending broken bones, concussions, colds and flu, burns, rashes and eye injuries, among other needs. Vaccinations, lab testing, X-rays, and sports physicals will also be conducted at the facility, and telemedicine will be available as well.

During a May 5 ribbon cutting ceremony, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel said opening an urgent care on Kent Island was “the culmination of ... a vision we’ve worked really hard to execute.”

“We’ve got to recognize that this is an important part,” Kozel said. “Urgent care is significant, and we need to have that as a part of Shore (Regional Health) and a part of UMMS.”

The opening of UMUC’s Kent Island location is long overdue, hospital officials said, and fills a much-needed void for health care in Queen Anne’s County. The site, more than 4,400 square-feet, with decor inspired by the work of local photographer Jay Fleming, will employ about 20 local residents, and plans call for it to provide care to over 12,000 patients annually. This is UMUC’s third location on the Eastern Shore, with centers already serving patients in Denton and Easton.

“We are thrilled to bring urgent care services to the residents of Queen Anne’s County. The services we will provide at this location will help relieve pressure from the emergency departments and will make health care much more accessible with is now being just down the road, rather than in the next major town miles away,” Scott Burger, D.O., UMUC’s interim chief medical officer, said.

Burger said the industry has changed dramatically since he started developing urgent cares 15 years ago. Noting the recent connections between urgent care and the larger medical community, he said the Kent Island location is “a reflection of that change.”

“The urgent care is now an integral part of the way health systems are delivering care to their communities,” Burger said. “This site, really, is a reflection of that commitment of Shore Regional Health and University of Maryland to the Queen Anne’s community.”

The Chester facility will be the first of its kind in Queen Anne’s County since 2018, when Anne Arundel Medical Center closed its Kent Island location. Without access to non-emergency medical treatment, county residents are often transported to hospitals in Easton or Annapolis, clogging emergency rooms throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, QA Emergency Services Director Scott Haas said the new Kent Island facility will “help the stress of the EMS system” by giving people another access point to health care. He said his department will work with UMMS officials to make the urgent care a part of the county’s transport system — meaning EMS officials could drop off appropriate patients directly to the facility.

“It’s a huge plus for us all the way around,” Haas said.

The University of Maryland Urgent Care on Kent Island will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

To learn more about the facility, visit www.umurgentcare.com.