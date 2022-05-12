ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid responds to reports she ‘literally blacked out’ at Met Gala because of her corset

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Bella Hadid recently said her comments about “blacking out” on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet weren’t about her outfit.

Hadid collaborated with Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci to design her look in line with this year’s theme – “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour”.

The supermodel donned an all-black outfit complete with a leather corset bodysuit, lace tights, gloves and a sheer train for her red carpet appearance on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art last Monday (2 May).

In an interview published two days later, Hadid spoke to Interview magazine about working with Tisci to bring her creative vision to life, explaining they ”had to combine our tastes” and what it was like walking the red carpet this year.

When Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg asked her “how sucked in and unbreathing” she was on the red carpet, Hadid replied: “Mel, I literally like, blacked out. I don’t even think I got one good photo on the red carpet.”

“Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give [looks]. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs,” she continued.

“I don’t think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening.”

After a report from 6 May claimed Hadid joked that she “blacked out due to [her] tight corset”, the 25-year-old issued a statement on Instagram on Tuesday (10 May).

“I want to make something very clear,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of the news story, adding, “This is not at all what I (meant to) say.

“I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet ,” she explained, also clarifying, “I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it!

“I should have said that.”

Hadid also denied the claim her corset was too tight, writing: “Corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/ hard on the lungs, but my corset fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.”

Hadid has attended the Met Gala five times since 2015, although she hadn’t attended the event last year.

