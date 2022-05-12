ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ezra Miller claims they film themself getting assaulted for ‘NFT crypto art’ in bodycam footage

By Peony Hirwani
 3 days ago

Ezra Miller has claimed they film themself getting assaulted for art.

Bodycam footage of the 29-year-old actor from an incident in which they got arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii in March this year has emerged and been obtained by TMZ , in which they can be seen telling an officer that they “get assaulted for NFT crypto art”.

“I got assaulted and I started filming. Let me show you the video,” Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, can be heard saying in the clip.

“I got assaulted in this bar, twice in a row. I film myself when I get assaulted for NFT crypto art.”

Soon after saying that, the Fantastic Beasts actor screams: “What’s your name? What’s your badge number? Tell me your name and your badge number. Full name! Full badge number!

“Don’t touch me. Tell me your name and your badge number, now!”

Miller looked shocked after learning that they’re being cuffed for disorderly conduct.

“I’m being arrested for disorderly conduct? I was assaulted,” they said. “You understand that, right?”

The Justice League actor then can be heard saying: “The guy at that bar declared himself as a Nazi. I have it on film and he attacked me.”

Miller is also seen using their amendment rights in front of the officers.

“I claim my ninth amendment rights to not be unlawfully persecuted for a crime of no designation,” they said. “Disorderly conduct means something I am un-guilty of. I claim my fourth amendment rights to not be searched and seized on no probable cause, that you will not be able to offer in a court of law.”

The actor also alleged in the footage that their genitals were touched by one of the officers.

“Hey, you just touched my penis. Please don’t do that. I’m transgender, non-binary and I don’t want to be searched by a man!” they can be heard saying.

According to the police statement at the time of Miller’s arrest, they “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts”.

“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

In April, Miller was arrested in Hawaii for the second time and charged with second-degree assault after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

The Independent

The Independent

