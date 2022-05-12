ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch the Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tottenham host Arsenal in the Premier League on Thursday night in what is a crucial match in the top four race .

Spurs are four points behind the Gunners ahead of the fixture and a win would see them close the gap to just a point. It’s fitting the final spot for Champions League football is being battled between such fierce rivals.

In the reverse fixture, Spurs were the humiliated losers as they took a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. But they can inflict their own home win on their north London opponents and that is thanks to new manager Antonio Conte who has steered Tottenham back on course.

The manager was asked about when he could be vying for the league title with Spurs and he answered: “It’s impossible to imagine that next season you are going to win the title because I’m realistic.

“I know there are teams in England like Liverpool and City, Chelsea, also United, who are really strong, and it’s not simple to face these monsters.”

But who is lining up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm on Thursday, 12 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch?

Fans can watch the fixture on Sky Sports and subscribers can also stream teh game on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Tottenham have free reign over their squad exclusing long-term injuries Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Oliver Skipp and Matt Doherty.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could see a return of Ben White who has been out of a few matches with a hamstring issue. Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney won’t be involved but despite injury fears for Bukayo Saka, Antonio Conte said the star should feature on Thursday.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah

Odds

Tottenham - 11/10

Draw - 5/2

Arsenal - 23/10

Prediction

This derby is set to be a thriller with both teams finding form towards the end of the season. However, Spurs have more consistency in their ranks and so should be able to pull off the victory which would see their hopes of Champions League football rise. Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal .

