All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

By Helen Coffey and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVBIL_0fbKbqWg00

British Airways has cancelled more than 130 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.

The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and two to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Newcastle.

A total of 110 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to and from Paris CDG and Amsterdam.

BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.

While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial sensitivity, if an average of 80 people were booked on each flight at the point of cancellation then more than 10,000 travellers will have been affected by today’s cancellations.

British Airways departures from Heathrow

Domestic: 11 outbound, 22 sectors in total

  • Aberdeen (2)
  • Belfast City
  • Edinburgh (3)
  • Glasgow (2)
  • Jersey
  • Newcastle (2)

Europe/Middle East: 55 outbound, 110 sectors in total

  • Amsterdam (3)
  • Barcelona
  • Basel
  • Berlin (2)
  • Billund
  • Bologna (2)
  • Brussels
  • Bucharest
  • Budapest
  • Cairo
  • Copenhagen (2)
  • Dublin (2)
  • Dusseldorf
  • Faro
  • Geneva (2)
  • Gibraltar
  • Gothenburg
  • Hanover
  • Istanbul
  • Krakow
  • Lisbon
  • Lyon (2)
  • Madridâ€¨
  • Marseille
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Milan Linate
  • Munich
  • Nice
  • Oslo
  • Paris CDG (3)â€¨
  • Prague
  • Rome (2)
  • Sofia
  • Stockholm (2)
  • Tel Aviv
  • Tirana
  • Toulouse
  • Venice
  • Vienna (2)
  • Warsaw
  • Zurich (2)

British Airways is bringing in aircraft and crew from its Oneworld partner Finnair to try to stabilise its schedules over the summer.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights on the original day of departure if a seat is available, even if it is on a rival airline.

If the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance and the airline is responsible, they are also due cash compensation.

Besides the cancellations by BA, the UK’s biggest budget airline, easyJet , is cancelling around 30 flights daily – particularly to and from its largest base, Gatwick. The carrier says most passengers are able “to switch onto alternative flights on the same day”.

Airbus A319 aircraft belonging to easyJet in the UK are having one row of seats removed to save on cabin crew requirements .

Comments / 1

