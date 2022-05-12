ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Clarence Dixon's Final Words Before Execution in Arizona

By Khaleda Rahman
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dixon, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence on May...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 58

jose fernandez
2d ago

It is revolting and insulting that the murderers responsible for killing 3000 Americans on 9/11 are still alive living in cells with air conditioning in prison.

Reply
38
Call me Miss Sassy pants
3d ago

1978 murder!! It’s not the execution that’s wrong it’s how long the taxpayers had to support a criminal.

Reply(5)
89
Pilot
3d ago

What is the point of having the death penalty, if the state takes 44 years to carry it out?

Reply(3)
53
Related
The Independent

Experts: Arizona executioners took too long to insert IV

The first execution in Arizona in nearly eight years was carried out more smoothly than the state’s last use of the death penalty, when a condemned prisoner who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination gasped for air hundreds of times over nearly two hours.The lethal-injection death of Clarence Dixon on Wednesday at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the 1978 killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin appeared to follow the state’s execution protocol: After the drug was injected, Dixon’s mouth stayed open and his body did not move. He was...
POLITICS
ABC 15 News

A look back at the Deana Bowdoin case

World traveler, animal lover, and devoted student — Deana Bowdoin, who was just a few months away from graduating from Arizona State University, seemed to have it all until it was all tragically taken away on Jan. 7, 1978. According to investigators, Bowdoin was found inside her Tempe apartment....
TEMPE, AZ
Reuters

Arizona carries out first execution in eight years

May 11 (Reuters) - Arizona carried out its first execution since 2014 on Wednesday, putting to death a prisoner convicted of killing a student more than four decades ago, state prison officials said. Clarence Wayne Dixon, convicted of fatally stabbing and strangling Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin in 1978,...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A second Arizona prisoner is scheduled to be executed. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood. His execution date is scheduled for June 8. He has until May 19 to choose between the gas chamber or lethal injection. If he doesn’t make a choice, the lethal injection will serve as the default method of execution. Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Florence, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Florence, AZ
The Independent

How does execution by firing squad work in South Carolina

Death by firing squad may sound like something from America’s pioneer days but it is set to make a dramatic comeback.Richard Moore, 57, is set to die by rifle shot on 29 April, after spending two decades on death row in South Carolina for the murder of a convenience store worker.When the Supreme Court allowed the re-introduction of the death penalty in 1976, ending a four year constitutional ban, the first execution was carried out by a firing squad.Gary Gilmore, who had been convicted of a double murder, faced down the firing squad in Utah in 1977, telling his...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State University#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Fox News#Ap
KVIA

Texas executes Carl Buntion, the state’s oldest death row prisoner

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.: Associated Press: Texas executes oldest death row inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting Houston officer during 1990 traffic stop. Texas is preparing to execute Carl Buntion on Thursday evening for the 1990 murder of a Houston police officer. At 78, he would be the oldest prisoner executed in the state in the modern era of the death penalty.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Arizona Republican election audit contractor Cyber Ninjas spent $8.8m, documents show

Cyber Ninjas, the contractor run by an election conspiracy theorist that was tasked with running the partisan audit of Maricopa County, Arizona ballots, ended up spending $2.1m more than it had on hand to determine yet again that Joe Biden won Grand Canyon State’s most populous county in the 2020 election.According to records released by a watchdog group, American Oversight, the audit ordered by Republicans who control the Arizona state Senate cost approximately $8.8m — including $5.2m allocated to pay and labour costs — a number far higher than the relatively paltry sum of $150,000 the company had originally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
938K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy