ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine offers to exchange Russian POWs for troops trapped inside steel plant

By Victor I. Nava
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25lE1x_0fbKbYpi00

Ukraine has offered to release captured Russian soldiers in exchange for the evacuation of injured Ukrainian soldiers trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Wednesday.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said negotiations on the proposed swap are underway with Russia, which has refused to allow severely injured Ukrainian service members in the besieged facility to evacuate through humanitarian corridors with civilians. By Russia's most recent estimate , some 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers remain holed up inside the steel plant.

UKRAINIAN FORCES BLOW UP TWO MAKESHIFT RUSSIAN BRIDGES IN UKRAINE, DRONE IMAGES SHOW

"As of now, it is impossible to unblock Azovstal by military means," Vereshchuk said in a Facebook post .

"Defenders of Azovstal do not want to surrender. This is worthy of respect. Russians do not agree on 'extraction.' This is reality, but it's not surprising from the Russians. What is there to do?" she continued. "The government is working out different options. None of them is perfect. But we are not looking for an ideal option, but a working one."

That "working" option is the proposed swap of Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the release of injured Ukrainian fighters who have been trapped inside the steel plant, surrounded by Russian forces, for weeks.

"As a first step, offered Russians such exchange: We are taking our seriously injured guys from Azovstal through the humanitarian corridor. Instead, we give prisoners of Russians under the standard rules of exchange of prisoners of war," Vereshchuk said.

"There is no agreement yet. Negotiations are well underway," Vereshchuk concluded.

Ukrainian officials said over the weekend that they had successfully evacuated all women, children, and elderly people who were hunkered down with Ukrainian forces in the steel plant's underground corridors.

On Wednesday, a Mariupol government official said at least 100 civilians , presumably men, remain trapped in the steel plant.

(Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/AP)
Azov Special Forces Regiment's servicemen, injured during fighting against Russian forces, inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Many of the fighters inside the Azovstal facility have suffered grievous injuries as a result of combat with Russian forces and the aerial bombardment of the steel plant. Soldiers who have spoken out from the facility describe a dire situation , with limited supplies of food and medicine remaining.

The Azovstal steel plant is the last area of the city controlled by Ukrainian forces.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Russian forces have attempted to raid the facility and continue to bomb it despite claims by Russian President Vladimir Putin that a storming of the steel plant would not occur and that it would be sealed off, allowing Ukrainian troops to surrender.

Ukrainian forces inside the steel plant have said on numerous occasions that they refuse to surrender to Russian forces.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Satellite images show Russian ship trying to dodge Ukrainian missiles

Satellite photos of Ukraine's Snake Island taken on Thursday show Russian ships taking evasive action against incoming missiles fired by Ukrainian forces, according to Maxar Technologies. The images also show the aftermath of a recent Ukrainian assault against Russian forces controlling the island, including a sunken ship and several damaged...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russians loot Ukrainian museums: Troops steal ancient golden crown of feared 2,500-year-old Scythian civilisation who were notorious for using slaughtered enemies' scalps as handkerchiefs

Russian soldiers looted ancient Ukrainian gold while holding museum staff at gunpoint. A lab coat-wearing official led a squad of troops with machine guns into the Museum of Local Lore in occupied Melitopol, close to annexed Crimea on Friday. After inspecting thousands of the museum's most precious treasures with protective...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Steel#Mariupol#Ukrainian#Defenders Of Azovstal#Russians
The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘I am looking into hell’: Haunting messages from soldiers inside steel plant bombed by Putin’s forces

“I am alive, but nothing much more, the shelling is getting intense and the circle is getting smaller. We are dying here slowly, I feel like I am looking into hell. I am not sure how much longer we can carry on and I don’t know whether we will see each other again. Remember, I love you very much.” This message was the last time that Nataliia Zarytska heard from her husband, Bogdan, who is among soldiers desperately holding out in Mariupol, surrounded by overwhelming numbers of Russian forces, pounded by air and artillery strikes and with little or no...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
205K+
Followers
64K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy