ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football rumours: Paul Pogba out, Frenkie de Jong in at Manchester United

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

What the papers say

Paul Pogba could be heading back to Juventus , with the Mirror reporting the Serie A side Juventus are ready to offer the Manchester United midfielder a deal worth £8million a year. The paper claims the Italian giants are confident their offer puts them in pole position to sign the 29-year-old when his contract with the Premier League club expires this summer.

United could replace him with Frenkie de Jong , with the Daily Star reporting the Barcelona midfielder’s move to Old Trafford is all but sealed. The 24-year-old Holland international, who played under incoming United boss Erik ten Haag at Ajax , is said to be available for around £69m.

Richarlison is reported to lead a trio of Everton players who have been earmarked by Tottenham ahead of the upcoming transfer window. According to the Telegraph, Spurs bosses are monitoring the 25-year-old forward, alongside his teammates Anthony Gordon and Ben Godfrey .

The Telegraph also reports Southampton are considering a move for Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski . Bosses at St Mary’s are hoping Dragowski’s potential signing provides competition in the team, which has Fraser Forster out of contract in two months and Alex McCarthy returning from injury.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Sergino Dest : Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea are keen on the Barcelona right-back.

Joao Palhinha : Wolves are monitoring the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to Jornal de Noticias.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jadon Sancho keen to ‘start again fresh’ under Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking forward to making a fresh start at Old Trafford when new boss Erik Ten Hag takes over.The 22-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 but has not made the impact many fans thought he would after scoring just five goals and making three assists compared to his 36 goal involvements in Germany last season.Ten Hag will take the reins at Old Trafford at the end of this campaign and the Dutchman has enjoyed a successful career so far by leading Ajax to three league titles, two Dutch Cups and a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Two men arrested at Tottenham vs Burnley following ‘discriminatory gestures’

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence during Tottenham’s win over Burnley on Sunday.The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Burnley section of the stadium and arrested by officers before being taken into custody.A statement on Tottenham’s official Twitter feed read: “The club can confirm two visiting supporters have been identified and arrested following discriminatory gestures at today’s match.“We shall be supporting the police with their investigation.”Burnley also pledged to work with Tottenham and both the Metropolitan Police and Lancashire Police on the matter. Read More Sam Kerr strikes in extra-time as Chelsea defeat City and retain FA CupEverton vs Brentford LIVE: Latest Premier League updatesChelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s FA Cup final latest updates
SOCIETY
The Independent

West Ham vs Man City confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester City head to West Ham United on Sunday knowing they are just two wins away from lifting the Premier League trophy. Pep Guardiola’s side moved a step closer to glory as Kevin De Bruyne scored four goals in a 5-1 thrashing of Wolves on Wednesday. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and live match updates as West Ham face Man City and all other Premier League games coverageWest Ham are still reeling from their heartbreaking defeat in the Europa League semi-finals but the Hammers did recover with a thumping win over Norwich last weekend. David Moyes’s side still have plenty to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City keep title within grasp despite late Riyad Mahrez penalty miss at West Ham

With bruised knuckles and bleeding fingertips, Manchester City desperately clawed their way out of the abyss against West Ham to ensure the title race is still in their hands with one game remaining of the season. Pep Guardiola’s side had arrived at the London Stadium knowing victory would all but complete their coronation as Premier League champions but instead found themselves trailing by two goals at half-time, having seen Jarrod Bowen unravel their dominance over the course of two devastating counter-attacks.Defeat would have represented a full-scale disaster for Manchester City, potentially leaving Liverpool able to pip them on goal difference....
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Ben Godfrey
The Independent

Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win FA Cup final

Alisson Becker was the spot-kick hero as Liverpool secured another penalty shoot-out triumph against Chelsea to win the FA Cup and keep their quest for an unprecedent quadruple alive.Just 76 days after the Reds edged past Thomas Tuchel’s men on penalties following a scoreless Carabao Cup final, Wembley witnessed another gripping clash between these sides that went down to the wire.Nothing could split them after 90 minutes and extra time again, with Alisson coming up trumps in the shoot-out as Liverpool won their first FA Cup since 2006.THEY'VE DONE IT 🤩@LFC are #EmiratesFACup champions in our 150th anniversary season!#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/yR2Pwrr4RJ—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Women’s FA Cup result and final score as Sam Kerr hits extra-time winner

Chelsea retained the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday with a 3-2 extra-time win over Manchester City, completing the double this season after winning the Super League title last week.City had twice equalised, first through Lauren Hemp after Sam Kerr’s opener and, near the end, Hayley Raso cancelled out Erin Cuthbert’s screamer. However, Kerr struck early in the first period of extra time to give Chelsea their fourth FA Cup.It is the 11th major trophy for Chelsea under Emma Hayes since the Briton took charge in 2012.The holders opened the scoring around the half-hour mark at a wet Wembley with a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Thomas De Gendt earns stage win as Juan Pedro Lopez retains Giro d’Italia lead

Thomas De Gendt won stage eight of the Giro d’Italia as Guillaume Martin used a breakaway to vault his way up to fourth in the overall standings.De Gendt accelerated past Davide Gabburo and Jorge Arcas with 200 metres to go on the seafront in Napoli to get his reward for splitting up the break and carrying clear a four-man group which also included his Lotto-Soudal team-mate Harm Vanhoucke.Cofidis’ Martin followed the pre-stage favourites Mathieu van der Poel and Biniam Girmay 33 seconds down, three minutes ahead of the chasing peloton to move up from 14th in the general classification to...
CYCLING
The Independent

Wagatha Christie: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy set to do battle as libel trial begins

The high-profile libel case between footballers’ wives Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is finally set to begin at the High Court.Ms Rooney, 36, is being sued for defamation by Ms Vardy, 40, after she publicly accused the latter of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.The trial is set to start on Tuesday on London and is expected to last several days.Here’s everything you need to know.How it all began:The saga began on 19 October 2019 when Ms Rooney took to Twitter to accuse Ms Vardy of leaking stories about her private life...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Juventus#Mirror#Serie A#The Manchester United#Italian#Old Trafford#Everton#Tottenham#Telegraph#Spurs#Southampton#St Mary#Cl
The Independent

Chelsea vs Liverpool result: FA Cup final player ratings as Luis Diaz dazzles and Reece James shines

Liverpool have won the FA Cup after beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley. Kostas Tsimikas scored the winning penalty in sudden-death, after Alisson saved from Mason Mount. Liverpool and Chelsea met in a rematch of February’s Carabao Cup final, and this encounter played out in remarkably similar fashion. Both sides had several opportunities to win the match in normal time and althought the frantic nature of the contest slowed in extra time, it followed 90 breathless minutes at Wembley. Liverpool made a bright start and threatened early through Luis Diaz, who was denied by Edouard Mendy in the first chance...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Prince William booed by Wembley crowd at FA Cup final

Prince William was booed by sections of the crowd as he appeared on the pitch before the FA Cup final at Wembley.The jeering started when the Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the Football Association, was introduced to fans during the pre-match BBC television coverage.The booing continued as William moved down to the pitch where he met and shook hands with Chelsea and Liverpool players prior to the match starting on Saturday.Some fans in the stadium also seemed to take umbrage with the national anthem and a rendition of Christian hymn Abide With Me, which were also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen dents Manchester City title push as West Ham hold champions to draw

Manchester City battled back from two goals down and missed a late penalty to keep the title race alive after a rip-roaring 2-2 draw at West Ham.Jarrod Bowen’s first-half double threatened to hand the initiative to second-placed Liverpool, who would have surely relished the challenge of drawing level on points and gnawing away at the goal difference at Southampton on Tuesday night.But Jack Grealish pulled one back after the break and an own goal by Vladimir Coufal hauled City level to at least keep their title destiny in their hands.Bowen's on fire.CC: Gareth Southgate pic.twitter.com/ijnodw2fve— West Ham United (@WestHam) May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane penalty moves Spurs into top four and dents Burnley’s survival hopes

Harry Kane’s controversial penalty was enough for Tottenham to edge past Burnley and pile the pressure on Arsenal in the race for Champions League qualification.Kane struck from 12 yards in first-half added time after referee Kevin Friend ruled that the ball flicked Ashley Barnes’ outstretched arm after a VAR check.That proved enough for the vital three points which sees Spurs climb above their north London rivals into fourth, ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Newcastle on Monday night.It was a nervy 90 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur, that would have been much less stressful had Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool’s best-in-class mentality provides platform for continued success

Jurgen Klopp wasn’t wearing the Parisian beret that some of his players were, but he was wearing his medal and a celebratory T-shirt. There was also a huge smile, as he settled into his FA Cup post-match press conference at Wembley. Klopp was clearly in the mood to party.That was why the one “complaint” was that his victorious team couldn’t go out and celebrate, since they have a match away to Southampton on Tuesday.“Why do this,” Klopp wondered, “a competition as great as this.”It was the persistent feeling throughout the day at Wembley, even amid the euphoria of victory. Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

William hands FA Cup to Liverpool after victory against Chelsea

The Duke of Cambridge handed the FA Cup trophy to a jubilant Liverpool after their win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes on Saturday.William gave the cup, adorned with red ribbons, to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson from the royal box as fans cheered.Congratulations @LFC on being crowned 2022 Men’s FA Cup champions! Very well deserved after a long journey and commiserations to @ChelseaFC, you showed real fight for the full 120 minutes and more. W #FACupFinal— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2022It was passed from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea make unwanted history in role as continual Wembley bridesmaids

While his team-mates were celebrating, Jordan Henderson was busy consoling. The red flares had been lit, Kostas Tsimikas had set off on a lap of honour and Liverpool were headed for their supporters but their captain was nearer the halfway line, bent over a distraught Mason Mount. For the second time this season, a penalty miss decided a cup final between evenly-matched teams and this time Kepa Arrizabalaga had not ballooned a spot kick into orbit.Rather, Mount had been denied by Alisson, joining Jerzy Dudek and Bruce Grobbelaar among the Liverpool goalkeepers who have secured silverware in shootouts. For Mount,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta refuses to bite back at Antonio Conte criticism

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on the criticism he faced from Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Antonio Conte at the end of a fiery north London derby.Spurs brushed aside their rivals 3-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to reignite hopes of pipping the Gunners to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.But the drama did not end on the pitch as, after Arteta appeared to blame referee Paul Tierney for the result, Conte claimed the Spaniard “complains a lot” and should “focus more on his team”.Rather than continue the war of words, Arteta indicated he was following Conte’s advice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Everton vs Brentford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

Brentford travel to Everton this afternoon in the Premier League with the Toffees desperate for the points to avoid relegation to the Championship. A point midweek at Watford just about maintained the momentum after victory over Chelsea last weekend, but a positive result is needed here with Leeds and Burnley still able to usurp them in the battle to beat the drop. The Bees have retained their impressive standards, despite already confirming their status in the Premier League for next season, sweeping aside Southampton last weekend in a 3-0 victory. "They are extraordinary,” Lampard said of Everton’s fans midweek. “They...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Kane sends Spurs towards top four

Follow live updates as Tottenham host Burnley in a Premier League fixture that could prove crucial at both ends of the table. Spurs are looking to take advantage of their 3-0 win over Arsenal in the north London derby on Thursday night and can move about their rivals and into the top four with a victory this afternoon. While Tottenham’s Champions League qualification hopes remain out of their hands, Antonio Conte’s side have the chance to ramp up the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their trip to Newcatle on Monday. Burnley are under a different type of pressure, as the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson: I wouldn’t be ‘hurt’ if Watford asked me to step aside for final game

Roy Hodgson admits he “wouldn’t kick up any fuss” if asked to step aside and allow successor Rob Edwards to take charge of Watford’s season finale at Chelsea.Hodgson’s last home match as manager of the relegated Hornets ended in a humiliating 5-1 Premier League thrashing at the hands of Leicester.The 74-year-old is scheduled to end his short tenure following next weekend’s trip to Stamford Bridge before former Forest Green boss Edwards takes over ahead of next season’s Championship campaign.Ex-England manager Hodgson has no intention of walking away prematurely and, should the club propose an alternative, would advise his replacement to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane penalty guides Tottenham past spirited Burnley to boost top four hopes

So now the pressure is on Arsenal. Tottenham have surged past their local rivals to top the north London mini-league, occupying fourth place and perhaps timing their charge to perfection. A second win in four days again included a contentious penalty but, regardless of why they are awarded, Harry Kane converts them and his 37th goal of the season for club and country left Burnley contemplating life in the Championship.The Champions League may instead beckon for Tottenham after a win, if not necessarily a margin of victory, that reflected their transformation. The low point of Antonio Conte’s reign was defeat...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

648K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy