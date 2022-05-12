ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump news - live: Biden mocks former president as ‘the great MAGA king’

By Oliver O'Connell,Shweta Sharma,Andrew Naughtie and Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qU3i_0fbKYRl000

President Joe Biden took aim at his predecessor Donald Trump in Chicago on Wednesday and referred to him as “the great MAGA King.”

“Under my predecessor, the great MAGA king, the deficit increased every single year he was president,” Mr Biden said speaking to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

“The first year of my presidency, I reduced the deficit by $350bn.”

Also on Wednesday, The Trump Organization said that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to CGI Merchant Group of Miami.

The hotel had served as a symbol of his power to GOP politicians who gathered there and of corruption to his critics during his tenure as president.

Meanwhile newly revealed emails show Mr Trump’s former attorney John Eastman urged GOP officials in Pennsylvania to throw out thousands of absentee ballots in an effort to ultimately overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports.

And in New York, the former president has been ordered to pay $110,000 in fines as a judge lifted a contempt order against him stemming from a legal dispute over Trump Organization documents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Buffalo mass shooting: Former Trump official says Republican rhetoric is directly fueling domestic terrorism

A former official in Donald Trump’s administration is sounding the alarm about the danger of far-right rhetoric in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.Miles Taylor, a former deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on Twitter early on Sunday morning that the words of “leaders” of the GOP, including presumably Donald Trump, was responsible for “directly” inspiring violence like the attack an 18-year-old is accused of carrying out in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday that left 10 dead and others injured.“I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
POLITICO

Rand Paul blocked a bill that would keep judges' personal information from showing up online. He wants the same protections for lawmakers.

The Kentucky Republican has complained about threats to him and his family. More Paul blocking: A bill that would limit the posting of federal judges’ personal information to the internet hit a roadblock in the Senate again Thursday, after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) insisted that the measure be expanded to cover members of Congress.
KENTUCKY STATE
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying GOP visit to Kyiv proves Ukraine isn’t dangerous

Marjorie Taylor Greene is being slammed online for claiming that a video showing US lawmakers visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky proves the country is safe, because a Republican delegation wasn’t wearing bulletproof vests as they toured Kyiv.“Notice U.S. elected politicians like [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell] can go visit Zelensky in Ukraine without bullet proof vests/helmets or any fear from dangers of war, while they eagerly give billions to fund their proxy war w/ Russia,” the Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter on Saturday.“If the conditions in Ukraine were so grave to warrant the U.S....
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#The Trump Organization#Cgi Merchant Group#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

The Independent

649K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy