Trump sells DC hotel at centre of ethics violations claims to Miami investment group for $375m

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Donald Trump ’s family’s hotel in Washington has been sold to a Miami based investor group.

The Trump Organisation announced on Wednesday that it had completed the sale of a long-term lease of the Trump International Hotel to the CGI Merchant Group of Miami.

The sale was finalised for $375m, sources were quoted as saying to the Associated Press, giving the Trump family business as much as a $100m in profit.

The building will be rebranded as a Waldorf Astoria hotel by the new owners who also plan to remove the Trump name from its exterior.

The Trump International Hotel had become a major gathering spot and a symbol of power for Mr Trump, Republican politicians and other lobbyists who congregated there to gain the former president’s favour.

Mr Trump was attacked by Democrats for owning the hotel, something they said was a sign of corruption as it pitted his financial interests against the larger public interest.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump reached an agreement to pay $750,000 to Washington DC after he was accused of overcharging his inaugural committee for use of the hotel.

The lawsuit, which was filed by the District of Columbia in 2020, sought to challenge an estimated $1m in overpayments to the hotel by the committee.

Mr Trump and his organisation deny any wrongdoing.

The hotel had lost more than $70m during the four years of Trump’s presidency, including in each year before the pandemic.

The 263-room hotel is the former Old Post Office building that is still formally owned by the federal government.

In 2012, the Trump Organisation won rights to repair the building and run it as a hotel in paying the federal government annual rent and cut of profit.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform is currently conducting a conflict of interest probe of the Trump Organisation’s lease on the building, which is owned by the federal government.

Earlier this month, the committee requested documents listing all of its investors.

Buffalo mass shooting: Former Trump official says Republican rhetoric is directly fueling domestic terrorism

A former official in Donald Trump’s administration is sounding the alarm about the danger of far-right rhetoric in the wake of the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.Miles Taylor, a former deputy chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, wrote on Twitter early on Sunday morning that the words of “leaders” of the GOP, including presumably Donald Trump, was responsible for “directly” inspiring violence like the attack an 18-year-old is accused of carrying out in a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday that left 10 dead and others injured.“I spent a decade working in counterterrorism. The rhetoric we are...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Rand Paul blocked a bill that would keep judges' personal information from showing up online. He wants the same protections for lawmakers.

The Kentucky Republican has complained about threats to him and his family. More Paul blocking: A bill that would limit the posting of federal judges’ personal information to the internet hit a roadblock in the Senate again Thursday, after Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) insisted that the measure be expanded to cover members of Congress.
KENTUCKY STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Congressman Dan Crenshaw says Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘going after that Russia Today slot’ in row over Ukraine vote

Representatives Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene feuded on Twitter after the two Republican members of Congress took different votes on an aid package to Ukraine.On Tuesday, the House passed a $40bn aid package to Ukraine. Every Democrat present voted for the legislation, while 57 Republicans voted against the package, including Ms Greene. Other Republicans who voted against the legislation included Representatives Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. But the feud began when Mr Crenshaw, a Texas Republican who lost an eye while serving in Afghanistan, tweeted...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying GOP visit to Kyiv proves Ukraine isn’t dangerous

Marjorie Taylor Greene is being slammed online for claiming that a video showing US lawmakers visiting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky proves the country is safe, because a Republican delegation wasn’t wearing bulletproof vests as they toured Kyiv.“Notice U.S. elected politicians like [House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] and [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell] can go visit Zelensky in Ukraine without bullet proof vests/helmets or any fear from dangers of war, while they eagerly give billions to fund their proxy war w/ Russia,” the Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter on Saturday.“If the conditions in Ukraine were so grave to warrant the U.S....
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

