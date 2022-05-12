ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK economy shrank 0.1% in March as inflation and Ukraine war takes toll

By Chiara Giordano and Ben Chapman
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WYhJx_0fbKYOM300

The UK economy shrank in March, as soaring living costs and the war in Ukraine hindered recovery from the pandemic.

Experts warned that a plunge in household incomes meant trouble ahead for the economy and that the risk of a recession was growing.

Official figures show the economy grew by 0.8 per cent between January and March, down from growth of 1.3 per cent in the previous three months.

However, GDP fell by 0.1 per cent in March, leaving it just 0.7 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Trade data released on Thursday showed exports fell 3 per cent in real terms between March and February and remain 14.6 per cent below average 2018 levels - the last year before major upheavals resulting from Brexit.

The figures will act as another economic warning sign for Rishi Sunak after separate data showed retail sales had slowed and consumer confidence plunged in Aril.

Real disposable incomes are forecast to fall by £1,200 per household this year in the biggest fall in living standards since comparable records began in 1956.

Despite the dire outlook, the chancellor has so far resisted calls to provide further financial support for people struggling to cover the cost of rising bills and higher prices for essential goods including food.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said growth in the latest three months was the lowest for a year.

He added: “Our latest monthly estimates show GDP (gross domestic product) fell a little in March, with drops in both services and in production.

Economic growth in the first quarter of the year was driven by sectors including hospitality, transport and travel agencies as consumers returned to pre-pandemic shopping habits.

Construction also saw a strong month, thanks partly to repair work after storms in February.

Yaelâ€¯Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK said the outlook for Britain’s economy looked increasingly fraught, with the risk of a recession increasing.

“The squeeze on consumers has tightened from the second quarter of this year, with the increase in energy tariffs and the higher cost of food and other commodities arising from the conflict in Ukraine, pushing up the cost of living.

“At the same time, tighter financial conditions and rising interest rates have seen the cost of borrowing increase.”

The Bank of England hiked its interest rate to 1 per cent last week in an effort to tame a surge in inflation which is forecast to peak at 10.25 per cent later this year. The sharp rise in prices means falling real incomes for millions of people as pay rises fail to keep pace.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak conceded that these were “anxious times” but said the UK economy was growing faster than the US, Germany and Italy.

“Our recovery is being disrupted by Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine and other global challenges, but we are continuing to help people where we can,” he added.

“Growth is the best way to help families in the longer-term, so as well as easing immediate pressures on households and businesses, we are investing in capital, people and ideas to boost living standards in the future.”

Economists have warned the chancellor that his recent tax rises and continued failure to provide more financial support risks choking off the economic recovery and tipping the country into recession.

The Bank of England forecasts that the UK economy will barely be bigger in 2025 than it was in 2020. It expects the economy to shrink in the final quarter of this year when households are hit with another huge rise in energy bills, leaving them with less money to spend elsewhere.

Ed Monk, associate director at Fidelity International, said the latest data indicated that the economy could tip into recession earlier than the Bank has forecasted.

“The UK faces a serious fight to avoid recession this year,” he said.

“Soaring energy, fuel and food prices continue to eat into household budgets. And while some are already having to choose between basic necessities, this is unlikely to be the end of the squeeze.”

Shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy said money is being "sucked out of communities" and this is playing out in the slower growth seen in Thursday's GDP figures.

She told BBC Breakfast: “"We've got to get money back into people's pockets. We've got to get money back into local communities because otherwise what you see is what we've had for a decade, which is that people just simply can't spend.

"Every pound you put into the pocket of working people goes back out into the local economy and because the Conservative government has consistently prioritised tax breaks for the very wealthy over money into working people's pockets.

New trade data showed that Brexit was continuing to hurt UK exports. The gap between UK imports and exports grew to widened to £11.2bn in March, from a revised £9.6bn in February.

Imports have been inflated by sharp rises in the cost of gas since last year which has been inflated further by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Excluding erratic prices, the UK trade deficit widened to the biggest on record.

In cash terms, exports were similar to levels recorded in 2018, before Brexit uncertainty and the pandemic struck. However, when the effect of recent price rises is stripped out goods exports fell 3 per cent in March and were a massive 14.6 per cent below their 2018 average level.

“This implies that UK exporters have lost considerable market share since Brexit,” said Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist and Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“[Exports] will continue to struggle as high inflation softens up demand for consumer goods globally and Brexit continues to limit the ability of exporters to win business from EU customers.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

EU's Russia sanctions effort slows over oil dependency

The European Union’s efforts to impose a new round of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine appeared to be bogged down on Monday, as a small group of countries opposed a ban on imports of Russian oil.Since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the bloc has implemented five rounds of sanctions on Moscow. President Vladimir Putin, senior officials, more than 350 lawmakers and pro-Kremlin oligarchs were hit with asset freezes and travel bans. Banks, the transport sector and alleged propaganda outlets were targeted. What could have taken years in the past has been achieved in less than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Northern Ireland protocol — live: Boris Johnson heads to Belfast for emergency talks

Boris Johnson will hold emergency talks with Northern Ireland’s political leaders in a bid to break the Stormont deadlock caused by disagreements over post-Brexit trading arrangements.The government is also expected to set out plans that would allow ministers to unilaterally scrap part of the Brexit deals.More details would be released “in the coming days”, said the prime minister in an editorial in the Belfast Telegraph newspaper, despite warnings that they could trigger a trade war with the European Union. The move has prompted a furious row with the EU as Brussels warned that such unilateral action to walk away...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Uk Economy#European Union
The Independent

Why energy bills are increasing

The UK’s energy price cap, the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer per year for the amount of electricity and gas they use, has been reviewed and risen by 54 per cent, meaning a steep rise in household bills this spring.As of 1 April 2022, the cap rose from £1,277 to £1,971 for a household on average usage. That means a £693 per year increase for the average customer. Prepayment meter customers are seeing an even greater increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of the energy regulator Ofgem, has said: “We know...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

650K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy