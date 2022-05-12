ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Limu The Emu Reunited With Owner After Running Loose Through Fairfield

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aiy2J_0fbKY21K00

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — An emu named Limu was on the run in Fairfield and finally caught by animal control on Wednesday.

Solano County Animal Services said it began receiving calls at around 5 p.m. Tuesday regarding a stray emu on Suisun Valley Road.

An officer responded to the scene but the emu quickly escaped behind some homes in the area of Suisun Valley Road and Morrison Lane.

Wednesday morning, animal control confirmed that the slippery Limu was finally captured and reunited with its owner.

CBS Sacramento

