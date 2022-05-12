Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Jokes He Will Thank Mason Mount for Goal vs Leeds as Everton Draw

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has joked that he will thank Mason Mount for scoring against Leeds United as his Everton side moved two points ahead of them in the Premier League relegation battle.

Mount opened the scoring in the early stages at Elland Road before second half strikes from Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku saw Chelsea leave with the three points.

Speaking to BeIN Sports after Everton's 0-0 draw to Watford, Lampard joked that he will thank his former player Mount for his goal and performance against their relegation rivals.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Everton currently sit two points ahead of Leeds United at the bottom of the league, with just a few games remaining as they battle to keep their Premier League status.

Victory over Chelsea earlier this month saw Lampard's side climb above Jesse Marsch's Leeds, and with the Blues coming out victorious at Elland Road, the Toffees remain above their rivals.

When informed that Mount bagged in Chelsea's win, Lampard said: "It was useful! I'll send him a message later of thanks."

IMAGO / News Images

The former Blue continued to heap praise on Mount, who he previously managed at Derby County as well as Chelsea.

"Mason is a fantastic player & I'm pleased he's getting those numbers. He's a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it. Brilliant for him," he said.

Everton face Brentford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their end-of-season run-in, whilst Leeds have a game less and face Brighton and Brentford.

Lampard will be hoping to keep Everton in the league and face off against his former club and Mount again next season.