Around 60,000 NHS staff members have post-traumatic stress disorder after working through the Covid-19 pandemic, new research suggests.Nine out of 10 health workers say it will take them years to recover from the ordeal, according to a survey by the NHS Charities Together. One in four had lost a colleague to coronavirus.Staff and mental health experts are now calling for more support from the NHS and UK government to support those struggling in the aftermath of the pandemic.“I think it’s quite clear there hasn’t been enough support to help NHS workers recover from their experiences during the pandemic. As a...

