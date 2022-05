I suppose you have to admire the Department for Education’s ambition. Rivalling the Home Office as the government’s most thuggish ministry would appear, on the face of it, to be a tough ask. The DfE can’t, after all, threaten to send grandmothers in failing health back to South Africa, as its rival in this unlovely contest was at one point proposing to do. Myrtle Cothill, now 98, was eventually allowed to stay with her British daughter, just without any support (which has since mercifully been resolved).Nadhim Zahawi and friends, however, seem up to the challenge. Exhibit A: The Schools Bill,...

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO