Hawthorne Elementary celebrates 93-year legacy
ELKHART — As Hawthorne Elementary School prepares to close its doors, community members celebrated the school’s legacy.
The south side K-6 school will be repurposed into a pre-K and community hub next school year following a decision made by the Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees. The decision faced opposition among teachers, parents and students in the Hawthorne district who have cited the school as a refuge for children and a central gathering place for the community.
