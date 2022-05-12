Summer Maintenance Assistant

Visit http://deltajunction.us/employment" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://deltajunction.us/employment&source=gmail&ust=1652295701653000&usg=AOvVaw2tzvG_XPnqPGXEj6WmnyKS" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">deltajunction.us/employment for job description. Applications available at City Hall or online (http://deltajunction.us/formsdownloads" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=http://deltajunction.us/formsdownloads&source=gmail&ust=1652295701653000&usg=AOvVaw3-Z6Pm5_VsqVAxtxSzcuuw" style="color: rgb(17, 85, 204);">deltajunction.us/formsdownloads). Must be turned in at City Hall by 5:00pm, May 18.
City of Delta Junction Summer Library Aide – June 1 through July 31, 2022. Visit http://deltajunction.us/employment">deltajunction.us/employment for job description. Call 895-4102 to make arrangements to pick up application at Delta Community Library. All applications must be turned in at the Library by 5:00pm, May 27.
You know the end of the school year is getting close when the annual color run brightens up the city streets – and the runners participating in the event with poofs and plumes of colored chalk. The event this year lived up to the annual hype and surpassed the...
The Alaska Board of Fishers has adopted new sport, personal use, and subsistence fishing regulations for shellfish in Cook Inlet, North Gulf Coast, and Prince William Sound salt waters. In Cook Inlet and North Gulf Coast waters including Kachemak Bay, the sport and personal use fisheries for hardshell clams (butter...
Long time Delta Junction resident David Marquard, 68, passed away March 20, 2022. David was born October 3, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana to Jeanette and Philip Marquard. He graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1972. David moved to Alaska in the early 70s where he worked on Fort Greely Army Base as a civil service employee until retirement. David had three daughters whom he shared with his former spouse LeAnn Marquard.
