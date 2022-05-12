ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington candidate filing period opens Monday

Lewiston Tribune
 3 days ago

This story has been updated to correct errors in the original story.

A weeklong candidate filing period begins Monday for a variety of federal, state, legislative and county positions in Washington.

Online filing runs from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday for the federal, state, judicial and legislative positions. Candidates for county offices can file with their local county elections office.

Positions that will be on the ballot in southeastern Washington this year, with the current incumbent, include:

Federal

U.S. Senate (six-year term) — Patty Murray

U.S. House, 5th Congressional District (two-year term) — Cathy McMorris Rodgers

State

Secretary of State (two-year unexpired term) — Steve Hobbs

Washington Legislature

(9th Legislative District)

House Position 1 (two-year term) — Mary Dye

House Position 2 (two-year term) — Joe Schmick

Asotin County

(all with four-year terms, unless otherwise noted)

Assessor — Jenny Rynearson

Auditor — Darla McKay

Clerk — McKenzie Campbell

Prosecutor — Ben Nichols

Sheriff — John Hilderbrand

Treasurer -- Holly Steiner

County Commissioner 3 — Chuck Whitman

District Court Judge — Tina Kernan

Public Utility Commissioner 3 (six-year term) — Greg McCall

Garfield County

Assessor — Brian Bartels

Auditor — McKenzie Lueck

Clerk (one-year unexpired term) — Marie Gormsen

Prosecutor — Matthew Newberg

Sheriff — Drew Hyer

Treasurer — Tereasa Summers

County Commissioner 3 — Justin Dixon

District Court Judge — Thomas Cox

Whitman County

Assessor — Wraylee Flodin

Auditor — Sandy Jamison

Clerk — Jill Whelchel

Coroner — Annie Pillers

Prosecutor — Denis Tracy

Sheriff — Brett Myers

Treasurer — Chris Nelson

County Commissioner 3 — Michael Largent

District Court Judge — John Hart

In addition to the above, all Republican and Democratic precinct committee positions are up for election this year, as are several positions on the Washington Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

The primary election takes place Aug. 2; the two candidates with the most votes in each race will advance to the general election Nov. 8.

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

