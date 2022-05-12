Washington candidate filing period opens Monday
This story has been updated to correct errors in the original story.
A weeklong candidate filing period begins Monday for a variety of federal, state, legislative and county positions in Washington.
Online filing runs from 9 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Friday for the federal, state, judicial and legislative positions. Candidates for county offices can file with their local county elections office.
Positions that will be on the ballot in southeastern Washington this year, with the current incumbent, include:
Federal
U.S. Senate (six-year term) — Patty Murray
U.S. House, 5th Congressional District (two-year term) — Cathy McMorris Rodgers
State
Secretary of State (two-year unexpired term) — Steve Hobbs
Washington Legislature
(9th Legislative District)
House Position 1 (two-year term) — Mary Dye
House Position 2 (two-year term) — Joe Schmick
Asotin County
(all with four-year terms, unless otherwise noted)
Assessor — Jenny Rynearson
Auditor — Darla McKay
Clerk — McKenzie Campbell
Prosecutor — Ben Nichols
Sheriff — John Hilderbrand
Treasurer -- Holly Steiner
County Commissioner 3 — Chuck Whitman
District Court Judge — Tina Kernan
Public Utility Commissioner 3 (six-year term) — Greg McCall
Garfield County
Assessor — Brian Bartels
Auditor — McKenzie Lueck
Clerk (one-year unexpired term) — Marie Gormsen
Prosecutor — Matthew Newberg
Sheriff — Drew Hyer
Treasurer — Tereasa Summers
County Commissioner 3 — Justin Dixon
District Court Judge — Thomas Cox
Whitman County
Assessor — Wraylee Flodin
Auditor — Sandy Jamison
Clerk — Jill Whelchel
Coroner — Annie Pillers
Prosecutor — Denis Tracy
Sheriff — Brett Myers
Treasurer — Chris Nelson
County Commissioner 3 — Michael Largent
District Court Judge — John Hart
In addition to the above, all Republican and Democratic precinct committee positions are up for election this year, as are several positions on the Washington Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
The primary election takes place Aug. 2; the two candidates with the most votes in each race will advance to the general election Nov. 8.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.
Comments / 0