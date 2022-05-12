Summer Library Aide

City of Delta Junction Summer Maintenance Assistant – May 25 to mid-August 2022. Visit http://deltajunction.us/employment">deltajunction.us/employment for job description. Applications available at City Hall or online (http://deltajunction.us/formsdownloads">deltajunction.us/formsdownloads). Must be turned in at City Hall by 5:00pm, May 18.
You know the end of the school year is getting close when the annual color run brightens up the city streets – and the runners participating in the event with poofs and plumes of colored chalk. The event this year lived up to the annual hype and surpassed the...
Delta Junction House of Prayer is excited to announce the arrival of Pastor's Caleb and Shayna Bialik. Pastor Caleb is no stranger to Delta, he arrived here in 1991 as a five-year-old and graduated from Delta in 2005. Then he went to play college football at Trinity Bible College where he met and married his wife, Pastor Shayna.
Long time Delta Junction resident David Marquard, 68, passed away March 20, 2022. David was born October 3, 1953, in Great Falls, Montana to Jeanette and Philip Marquard. He graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1972. David moved to Alaska in the early 70s where he worked on Fort Greely Army Base as a civil service employee until retirement. David had three daughters whom he shared with his former spouse LeAnn Marquard.
