Judge declares mistrial in Tibbitts case

After a three-day trial, 2nd District Judge Mark Monson declared a mistrial Wednesday in an aggravated battery case when the jury was deadlocked after about five hours of deliberations.

Douglas Tibbitts was charged with aggravated battery in the shooting of his cousin, Aaron Brewer. Tibbitts claimed self-defense after he shot Brewer on Jan. 30, 2021, after a night of drinking and an argument ensued between the two at Tibbitts’ trailer in North Lewiston. Brewer said the attack was unprovoked. After the two had the argument, Brewer left the trailer and he said he returned when he got a call from Tibbitts to come back.

The jury, consisting of eight men and four women, sent a note via the bailiff to Monson saying they were deadlocked. The jury returned to the courtroom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Monson confirmed that the jury was unable to reach a decision. The jury had to reach a unanimous decision. He then told the jury that they had three options: declare a mistrial, continue deliberating until the evening or go home for the day and return in the morning.

“It’s completely up to you (the jury) at this point,” Monson said.

The jurors returned to the jury room to discuss their options. The attorneys and Tibbitts waited in the courtroom for the jury’s decision. Tibbitts sat with his attorneys, resting his head in his folded hands on the table and looking down.

Those in the courtroom, including three people in the audience, didn’t have to wait long to learn how the trial would proceed. After a few minutes, the jury sent a note to Monson and returned to the courtroom. Monson read the note, which stated, “We as a jury choose option 1 (mistrial). We are truly deadlocked.” Monson confirmed that the jury was deadlocked, declared the mistrial and discharged the jury. Monson scheduled a status conference hearing May 25.

“The jury did a really nice job,” defense attorney Greg Rauch said. “Hopefully (the prosecution’s office) takes a closer look at this and decides not to go forward.”

The prosecutor’s office will decide whether or not to retry the case.

“We appreciate the jury’s time and respect their decision. My office will re-evaluate the case ahead of the status conference in two weeks and make a decision on how to proceed,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a statement. “Prosecutor Joey Parker did an outstanding job on behalf of the State of Idaho and I appreciate the hard work of the staff.”

Defense attorney Lawrence Moran gave closing arguments for the defense. At times during his presentation to the jury, he spoke forcefully and pounded his fist on the podium for emphasis.

He told the jury that they had to make a decision based on whether or not Tibbitts was reasonable in his belief that the more than 6-foot-tall Brewer was a threat to 5-foot, 6-inch Tibbitts.

Moran asked the jury to consider the evidence and the testimony of witnesses, including Brewer. He said that during cross examination, the defense asked Brewer 60 questions, and to 30 of them, Brewer said he didn’t remember what happened. Moran outlined witnesses and Tibbitts’ testimony that he was afraid of Brewer. Other witnesses reported they heard a scuffle and deputies reported furniture and objects in the residence were knocked over.

Other evidence didn’t line up with the prosecution’s case, Moran said, including the absence of a bullet hole in the floor, where Brewer said he was shot. He proposed Nez Perce County Sheriff Deputy Darin McKenzie found the bullet hole in the wall, but then discounted it because it was at an upward angle that went through the roof and he didn’t think it was related to this case.

Finally, Moran argued that Tibbitts, as the defendant, doesn’t have to prove his right to self-defense — the burden of proof was on the prosecution. Also, his level of intoxication didn’t take away his right to defend himself in his own home, Moran emphasized.

“Doug (Tibbitts) doesn’t have to prove a damn thing,” Moran said. “Doug (Tibbitts) chose to stand his ground. That is his right.”

In closing arguments for the prosecution, Deputy Prosecutor Kali Jo Parker reiterated the state’s case against Tibbitts — that Brewer didn’t have a chance against Tibbitts and that Tibbitts, not Brewer, was the aggressor in attacking Brewer before shooting him.

However, she acknowledged that because Tibbitts and Brewer had been drinking and their testimonies are inconsistent, it is frustrating that there isn’t a more clear account of what happened.

“We don’t have all the answers and I don’t know that we ever will,” she said.

Parker pointed out to the jury that the fact that Tibbitts shot Brewer with a gun isn’t what’s being debated. “No one’s questioning that it wasn’t Doug (Tibbitts),” she said, but that what is up to the jury to decide is whether he had a reason to shoot Brewer.

She also restated evidence from the case, like shell casings and blood found in the kitchen from when Brewer was shot. She highlighted points in police interviews, some of which she replayed for the jury, and testimony during the trial from law enforcement and witnesses.

Although Tibbitts and Brewer had a history of arguments, up to that point it had all been verbal. Parker then suggested that Tibbitts was motivated by an argument two weeks before the shooting, and that his actions were not in self-defense.

