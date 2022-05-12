ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Sydney Kings end 17-year title drought in front of record crowd

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - There was no room for sentiment in Australia's National Basketball League finals as the Sydney Kings swept the best-of-five game series against the Tasmania JackJumpers to snatch the title for the first time since 2005.

The JackJumpers had earned the affection of the nation after reaching the finals series in their inaugural season but, despite leading at half and three-quarter time in Games Three, were unable to stop the Kings running out 97-88 winners.

The Kings were without league MVP Jaylen Adams for the last two "Grand Final" games after the American point guard injured a hamstring in the series opener.

After a 95-78 win in that game, the Kings won Game Two in Hobart 90-86 last weekend to give themselves the chance to sweep the series on their own court on Wednesday night.

Power forward Xavier Cooks was named series MVP for his 57 points and 35 rebounds for the Kings over the three games.

Game Three attracted a crowd of 16,149 to the Sydney Super Dome, a record for a NBL finals game and the biggest crowd to watch a basketball match in Australia for three years.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Djokovic bags 1,000th career win to reach Italian Open final

May 14 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic earned his 1,000th tour-level victory by beating Casper Ruud 6-4 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Italian Open final. Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the title clash on Sunday, with the Serbian playing in the final in Rome for the fourth straight time and 12th overall.
TENNIS
Reuters

Swiatek retains Italian Open title with 28th straight win

May 15 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek retained her Italian Open title after overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2 6-2 in Rome on Sunday, clinching her fifth consecutive WTA crown and winning her 28th match in a row. Having swept the titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami, Swiatek has...
TENNIS
Reuters

Berrettini withdraws from French Open

May 14 (Reuters) - Matteo Berrettini will not compete at the French Open later this month as he continues his recovery from a hand injury, the Italian said on Saturday. The world number eight has missed the Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome following surgery in March.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Adams
Person
Xavier Cooks
Reuters

Former Australia all-rounder Symonds killed in car crash

MELBOURNE, May 15 (Reuters) - Former Australia all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died following a car accident in Queensland, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday. Symonds was aged 46. He had played 238 matches, including 26 tests, for Australia between 1998-2009. Police said the accident occurred...
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Moody defends playing out-of-form Williamson as opener

MUMBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has defended playing captain Kane Williamson as an opener despite the batsman's ongoing run drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Williamson's tally of 208 runs from 12 matches has come at a strike rate of 92.85, the worst among...
SPORTS
Reuters

Australian Hindley pips Carapaz to win Giro stage nine

BLOCKHAUS, Italy, May 15 (Reuters) - Australian Jai Hindley of Bora–Hansgrohe came through a packed group of riders to win stage nine of the Giro d'Italia, a gruelling 187-kilometre ride from Isernia to Blockhaus on Sunday, ahead of 2019 champion Richard Carapaz. Having negotiated a series of challenging climbs,...
CYCLING
Reuters

Italian Bastianini storms to victory in France

LE MANS, France, May 15 (Reuters) - Gresini Racing's Enea Bastianini claimed his third win of the season with a superb performance at the French Grand Prix on Sunday as world champion and home favourite Fabio Quartararo came fourth. Italian Bastianini finished ahead of Ducati's Jack Miller at Le Mans,...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sydney Kings#Hobart#Jackjumpers#American#The Sydney Super Dome#Nbl
Reuters

Mortara wins Berlin ePrix, Vandoorne stays top

BERLIN, May 14 (Reuters) - Venturi's Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara won the first race of a Berlin Formula E double-header from pole position on Saturday while Mercedes' Stoffel Vandoorne stayed top of the standings in the electric championship. Belgian Vandoorne finished third in the race, after being 12th at the...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

434K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy