Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Levon Johnson testifies Wednesday before the House Select Committee. Image from video

ELKHART — Local action more than outside help fueled the community’s ongoing economic recovery, the president and CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce told a U.S. House panel Wednesday.

Levon Johnson made the trip to Washington to testify before the House Select Committee on the Economy. The hearing was titled “Bringing Prosperity to Left-Behind Places: How Targeted Place-Based Development Can Expand Economic Opportunity.”