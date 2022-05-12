ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis Antetokounmpo talks about taking ‘year off’ after Bucks win

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYh5w_0fbKVcyy00

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOlnR_0fbKVcyy00 Bucks use late surge to beat Celtics in testy Game 5 to regain series lead

BOSTON — The Milwaukee Bucks are still alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo is already joking about his plans for next year.

After scoring 40 points to help the Bucks take a 3-2 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night, the two-time MVP asked reporters out of the blue: “If I don’t play after this season, do I still get paid? Do you guys know how it works?”

Antetokounmpo, 27, was asked how he would spend his sabbatical.

“If I take a year off, what would I do?” he repeated. “I would disappear. I would go to an island in Greece, stay with my family and disappear for a year.”

As he walked off, he added: “I’m being serious.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Urges Everyone To Accept Giannis Antetokounmpo As The Best Player In The NBA: "Enough Is Enough. Y’all Need To Stop Being Disrespectful To Giannis."

The Milwaukee Bucks are just one win away from reaching the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. The reigning champions have played amazingly throughout the regular season and have continued to play at that level in the postseason as well. Although the entire team has worked hard to help the franchise reach this level, the majority of the credit goes to none other than the two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBC Sports

Reported pessimism Khris Middleton will return in Game 7 Sunday

The Milwaukee Bucks miss Khris Middleton. Their offense has struggled in the halfcourt against the Celtics, averaging 84.4 points per 100 possessions on their first shot in the halfcourt, the worst of any team in the second round of the playoffs and 10 points per 100 below their regular season average. Part of that is an elite Boston defense, but part of it is how much the Celtics lean on Middleton to create in the halfcourt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Request For Shaquille O'Neal

During this Wednesday's edition of Inside The NBA, Charles Barkley revealed that Shaquille O'Neal recently referred to Tom Brady as a "pretty man." "Shaq came in the other night and said, 'I had dinner with Tom Brady the other night.' He came in and was like,' You're right, that's a pretty man,'" Barkley said.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy