Europe

Russia Suffering Casualties Inside Its Borders As Ukraine Launches Attack

By Isabel van Brugen
 3 days ago

Russia said Thursday one person was killed and seven people were injured as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces in a village in its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

Ukraine was accused a day earlier of shelling the village of Solokhi in the southwest of the Belgorod region , near the border with Ukraine.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Russian province, said earlier that one person had been killed and six were wounded, but provided a casualty update on his Telegram channel Thursday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T122M_0fbKVLAj00

"Seven wounded, another victim was brought late at night. Everyone is provided with qualified medical care, medicines are available in full. One person died. We will provide material assistance to all the victims and the family of the deceased," Gladkov said.

The governor said gas supply in the village that had been disrupted was restored.

Gladkov said Wednesday's shelling was "the most severe to date" and that an apartment building had been destroyed, according to Russia's state-run news agency TASS. Residents of the village were evacuated "to a safe place," he said.

A teenage boy was among those wounded in the attack and taken to a local hospital, Gladkov said.

Newsweek has been unable to independently verify the incident or the alleged casualties.

Russia in recent days has accused Ukrainian forces of ramping up attacks in Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine, and has warned such attacks risk an escalation of Moscow's ongoing invasion against the neighboring country.

Responding to a separate incident last month where Ukrainian forces were accused of attacking a village in the province, Ukraine's military said, "These are baseless accusations by Russia."

"Ukraine is conducting a defence operation on its territory and is fighting exclusively against the Russian occupiers, not against civilians," the military said on April 19.

Russia last month also accused Ukraine of carrying out a helicopter attack on a fuel depot and launching missiles at an ammunition depot in the province, both of which Ukraine denied.

It comes nearly three months after Russian President Vladimir Putin first ordered his troops into Ukraine to carry out what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" the country.

Russian state-run news agency Interfax has reported that since the beginning of Putin's invasion, Kyiv has launched multiple attacks on the Belgorod region, and that more than 200 buildings have been damaged.

Several mysterious fires have also broken out in the region in recent weeks. Ukrainian authorities have not officially claimed responsibility for the blazes, which remain under investigation by Russian authorities.

Newsweek has contacted Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Update: 05/12/22, 3:58 a.m. EDT: This article was updated with additional details, quotes from Vyacheslav Gladkov and background information.

Comments / 151

Steve Kelton
3d ago

Vald the Muderer, wants to wage war his way and his way only. The Ukrainians are not supposed to have heavy defensive weapons, the Ukrainians are not allowed to attack anything in Russian territory and only Russia can reduce whole cities to rubble.Hey Vald, war is two way street. Your the fricken invader of a sovereign nation. Be happy they are not cruise bombing Moscow. YET. That day is coming as soon as we get them the weapons.

Reply(34)
60
john smith
3d ago

Russia is just used to walking into a country and putting people up against the wall and shooting them.. Russian soldiers and sailors are starting to figure it out They are fighting the USA and NATO now

Reply(8)
43
Kim Dasko
2d ago

considering his much hyped up army.... the world now sees what an embarrassment Putin is, I seriously doubt his nuclear capabilities are any better than his ever so frightening troops lol. His teenage troops are shooting themselves in order to go home. That is of course if they haven't already shot their higher ups lmao. He's making history by being the world's worst leader/president. lmmfao. SLAVA UKRAINI

Reply
23
