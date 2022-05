Jen Psaki was forced to shut down a journalist who was shouting questions over his colleagues during her final White House briefing.As Joe Biden’s press secretary began to take questions from reporters, Simon Ateba, chief White House correspondent for Today News Africa, began yelling to get her attention from the back of the briefing room.“Why don’t you take questions from across the room?” Ateba asked as Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller asked Ms Psaki about the baby formula shortage.“Why don’t you take questions from across the room? Because that’s not what you’ve done for the past 15 months,” Ateba...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO