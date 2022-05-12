UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.

EAGLE LAKE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO