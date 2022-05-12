ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

UPDATE: Massive S. Fargo apartment fire displaces dozens of people

By Bobby Falat
valleynewslive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Nearly 30 people are without a place to stay after a massive fire in south Fargo. Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Looting reported at site of Fargo apartment complex fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman displaced by an apartment complex fire in Fargo tells Valley News Live people broke in and stole items from tenants. The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Officers arrived on scene and took reports for the missing items. Other tenants in the complex were also notified.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Looters hit Fargo apartment building damaged by fire

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating after thieves stole personal property from tenants who were victims of a late Wednesday night apartment fire. The property manager of the building at 605 11th St. S says looters on bicycles and cars took items from the building Thursday night. She doesn’t know exactly what was stolen.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Apartment fire leaving many without homes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “The whole time I just wanted to get to my son,” said Sandra Hanson, a resident at Miranda apartment complex. Sandra Hanson was at work in Pelican Rapids when she got a call from her son at home saying there was a fire in their apartment building.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

GFPD recover body found in Red River

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks Police tells us a body was recovered from the Red River around 6 pm today. They said the body was extracted at the North Forks Boat Landing. A witness said there was a body stuck in the trees in the water.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Fargo, ND
Accidents
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn,...
HENNING, MN
WIFR

Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds. The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LOVES PARK, IL
KNOX News Radio

2-vehicle crash in GF injures 1 driver

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:00 this (Fri) morning in north Grand Forks. According to Grand Forks Police, a compact SUV was northbound on North 3rd Street… failed to slow down at the intersection of Gateway Drive… continued northbound, struck a curb, drove over a berm, then went back onto Gateway.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Accident#The Red Cross
KELOLAND TV

Wentworth woman killed after debris hits car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 61-year-old Wentworth woman died Friday morning as a result of injuries she sustained during Thursday evening’s storm. Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said a husband and wife were driving to their home in Wentworth when they were caught in the storm just south of Colton, near the intersection of 250th Street and 464th.
WENTWORTH, SD
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO TWO ACCIDENTS

Veh. #1 – 2017 Subaru, driven by Darrel Montieth, Crookston. Veh. #2 – 2009 Subaru, driven by Sharon Munter, Warba, MN. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Riverview Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled. Report of an accident on May 11 at 11:28 a.m. Veh. #1 – 2007...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Body pulled from Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Police confirmed with Valley News Live that there was a body pulled from the Otter Tail River in Fergus Falls today. Police say no further information can be released at this time, but there will be more coming later. Stick with...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
KIMT

Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
KFYR-TV

Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say remains found along the Missouri River late Tuesday night are that of 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Ft. Yates. Police say findings from an autopsy and dental records connect the remains to the woman reported missing to Bismarck Police in January, 2022. Little Bird’s family say they have not seen her since June, 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
740thefan.com

Fisherman finds human remains along Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The remains of a Ft. Yates woman who has been missing since June of 2021 have been found along the Missouri River in Bismarck. Bismarck Police said human remains were found by a fisherman shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Through an autopsy and dental record identification, they were determined to be Valene Little Bird.
BISMARCK, ND
WISN

17 wounded in downtown Milwaukee mass shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say 17 people were shot in the area of North Water Street and East Juneau Avenue about 11:10 p.m. Friday. Investigators said the victims range in age from 15-47. Police expect all to survive. It's not clear how serious their injuries were. Police said they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJON

Strong Winds Blow Vehicles Off Interstate Near Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA -- State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says troopers responded to several overturned semis & crashes from straight-line winds Thursday night - some of those crashes resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Katherine Gruver of West Fargo, North Dakota was traveling east near Alexandria at about 7:10...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
WOWT

Iowa construction worker dies after hit by car

RED OAK, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa road construction worker was hit and killed by a car near Red Oak Thursday. The construction worker identified as Brian Kelly Parker of Harlan was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Authorities say a man of Red Oak was...
RED OAK, IA
willmarradio.com

Four people rescued after canoe capsizes in Stearns County

(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
KX News

Missing Beulah man’s body found in Knife River

UPDATE 05/13/22: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Schaeffer family deal with funeral costs for their son. The Tyler Schaeffer Memorial Fund is an account set up at Union State Bank in Beulah. Since the page went up on Thursday, over $10,800 has been donated so far. The goal of the […]
BEULAH, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy