When Kirk first came into the show he was young and daft as a lot of teenagers are and it was quite endearing to see someone so innocent who had a child like manner. But you then become an adult and over time you act more grown up and supposedly smarter and wiser as that what happens when you get older. So how is it possible that a character like him who is now in his forties is still as daft than when he first arrived in the show. I find it incredible that he has not changed at all as he is still the daft teenager from all those years ago. So i really hope that if he does stay in the show which i really hope he dont then he eventually becomes less daft as he is certainly not funny anymore and is now annoying as ever.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO