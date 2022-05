More than a hundred people showed up at Tuesday night’s Naperville City Council meeting to show their concern about the controversy surrounding possible advisory board appointments by Mayor Steve Chirico. Former Naperville City Councilman Kevin Coyne and Naperville resident Shannon Adcock are seeking to serve on the Naperville Library Board and Special Events and Cultural Amenities Commission (SECA) respectively. About 20 people spoke during public forum. The majority opposed the appointments. Many mentioned Awake Illinois, a group Adcock founded, saying its mission is counter to that of Naperville’s mission statement, which speaks to inclusion and diversity. Supporters of the appointments, including Adcock and Coyne, expressed concerns about what they called a new type of politics in Naperville that discourages debate or differences of opinions. No decisions on appointments were made last night, as the item was not on the council agenda. Typically potential appointments are vetted before names are released publicly, which were not the case for Adcock and Coyne. Council will vote on any appointments at a future meeting.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO