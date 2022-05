Breezy winds, cool temperatures chance of rain or thunderstorms overnight. A cold front is pushing into the region and a freeze warning has been issued for the Yakima Valley 2 AM –9 AM Friday temperatures are expected to drop to the lower to mid-30s which could cause crop damage to sensitive crops. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere. Instability is causing a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly near the foothills of the Blues/ Walla Walla, if this does occur, we could see strong damaging winds, small hail, and heavy downpours.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO