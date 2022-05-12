ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Wednesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team’s coaches, leading to the postponement of Wednesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Shortly after Francona’s positive test became known, Major League Baseball said there were “multiple positive COVID-19 tests” in Cleveland’s organization and called off Wednesday’s series finale to allow for more testing and contact tracing. No makeup date has been announced.

There are no known current cases among Cleveland’s players.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery Wednesday.

The team announced Melvin’s surgery during its 7-5 loss to the Chicago Cubs. It had no further details and said it likely won’t have any updates until next week.

Melvin said Tuesday that he didn’t think he had cancer, but the doctors wouldn’t know until the surgery. He said he hoped to miss only the first six games of the team’s forthcoming nine-game road trip, which starts Friday night in Atlanta and continues through Philadelphia and San Francisco.

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves catcher Manny Piña will have season-ending surgery after tests revealed ligament and cartilage damage in his left wrist.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox that the loss of Piña means William Contreras will continue to serve as the top backup to starter Travis d’Arnaud. Contreras, 24, began the season with Triple-A Gwinnett.

Piña, 34, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Braves before the season.

NBA

DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic earned a second straight NBA Most Valuable Player trophy Wednesday to become the second consecutive international player to win two in a row.

The 27-year-old from Sombor, Serbia, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists to take home MVP honors. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo — who hails from Greece — earned the title in 2019 and 2020.

International players finished 1-2-3 in this year’s MVP voting. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, who led the league in scoring average, finished runner-up and Antetokounmpo was third. Devin Booker of Phoenix wound up fourth.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Atlantic Coast Conference is mulling a change to its football scheduling model that could include the elimination of divisions by 2023.

Discussions are taking place among league schools during the ACC’s annual spring meetings in Amelia Island, Florida. Commissioner Jim Phillips told reporters there Wednesday that the league also plans to talk with ESPN as its TV partner with the ACC Network.

The focus is a 3-5-5 model that would have teams playing three opponents as permanent scheduling partners annually then rotating the other 10 teams over two seasons in the eight-game schedule (five one year, five the next).

As a result, teams would play every other league team twice in a four-year span.

AUTO RACING

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tourism officials have committed $19.5 million over the next three years to sponsor Formula One races on a course that includes the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board voted unanimously Tuesday to spend $6.5 million per year to partner with Liberty Dice Inc. on the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Last week, parent company and F1 owner Liberty Media Corp. announced plans to pay $240 million for unspecified property near the Strip for a pit and paddock complex.

Plans were announced March 30 for Las Vegas to join Miami and Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on the F1 calendar next year.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wake Forest fired women’s basketball coach Jen Hoover on Wednesday, parting ways with the former Demon Deacons player after 10 seasons.

The school announced the move Wednesday evening, with athletics director John Currie pointing to the program’s overall trajectory as well as turnover on the coaching staff. Wake Forest has made the NCAA Tournament just twice, though Hoover guided the Demon Deacons there in 2021.

This year’s team went 16-17 and just 4-14 in league play. After the season, all three assistants departed, with associate head coach Erin Dickerson Davis becoming head coach at William & Mary.

HORSE RACING

The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won’t prevent him from riding the horse in next week’s Preakness.

Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during the third race on April 27 at Thistledown Racecourse, east of Cleveland, during which they determined he “deliberately and aggressively” steered One Glamorous Gal toward the rail to block other horses in the stretch. Leon interfered with jockey Alexander Chavez aboard Ultra Rays, the ruling stated, and One Glamorous Gal was disqualified from third place and finished in sixth.

It is Leon’s fifth suspension since last fall and includes a 15-day penalty in West Virginia for providing a false and altered document. Leon’s original eight-day suspension in Ohio was reduced to four because he did not appeal; he began serving the penalty on Monday and it ends Thursday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, NV
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Ohio Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Phoenix, IL
State
Ohio State
City
San Francisco, CA
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Florida, OH
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Atlanta, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks and Cubs meet, winner secures 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (12-20, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-16, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (1-4, 5.32 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.32 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Cubs +105; over/under is 8 1/2...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Yankees face the White Sox leading series 2-1

New York Yankees (24-9, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-16, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 1.41 ERA, .97 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0, .93 ERA, .97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Manny Piña
Person
Bob Melvin
The Associated Press

Cardinals and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (20-13, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (18-15, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-1, 1.80 ERA, .91 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Angels play the Athletics with 2-1 series lead

Los Angeles Angels (23-13, second in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (15-21, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 2.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Athletics +108; over/under is 7...
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Acosta’s late goal sends Cincinnati past Chicago 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored in the 85th minute to propel FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Acosta’s game-winning goal for Cincinnati (6-5-1) came two minutes after Jhon Durán scored the equalizer for Chicago (2-5-4). It was Cincinnati’s club-record fourth straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nba#Mlb Chicago#Ap#The Cleveland Guardians#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball#San Diego Padres#The Chicago Cubs#The Boston Red Sox
The Associated Press

Rockies take on the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (11-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-16, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -136, Royals +116; over/under is 11...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Nationals take on the Astros with series tied 1-1

Houston Astros (22-12, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (12-23, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (4-1, 1.55 ERA, .64 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-5, 6.06 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -202, Nationals +170; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

Reds face the Pirates leading series 2-1

Cincinnati Reds (9-25, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-19, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (1-5, 7.62 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -135, Reds +114; over/under is 8 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Mets and Mariners play with series tied 1-1

Seattle Mariners (15-19, third in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (23-12, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (3-3, 4.22 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -135, Mariners +115; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

896K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy