Memphis, TN

Golden State tries to secure series in game 6

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8.5; over/under is 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the Western Conference second round over the Memphis Grizzlies in game six. The Grizzlies won the last meeting 134-95 on May 12 led by 21 points from Desmond Bane, while Klay Thompson scored 19 points for the Warriors.

The Warriors are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Golden State is seventh in the NBA with 45.5 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.3.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Looney is averaging six points and 7.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 26.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Bane is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 26.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

