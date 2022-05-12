ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee looks to close out series in game 6

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -1.5; over/under is 211.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Bucks lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks look to clinch the Eastern Conference second round over the Boston Celtics in game six. The Bucks won the last meeting 110-107 on May 11 led by 40 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Jayson Tatum scored 34 points for the Celtics.

The Bucks are 33-19 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the NBA shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Sandro Mamukelashvili shooting 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 33-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.3 points, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tatum is scoring 26.9 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 105.7 points, 50.0 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: day to day (abdominal), Khris Middleton: out (knee).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee), Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1884 — Isaac Murphy, a black jockey and one of the greatest American riders, wins the Kentucky Derby aboard Buchanan. He will win the showcase race two more times. 1916 — Damrosch, ridden by Linus McAtee, takes the early lead, gives it up in the stretch, and comes back to beat Greenwood by 1½ lengths in the Preakness Stakes.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Houston ends 3-game skid with 2-0 victory over Nashville

HOUSTON (AP) — Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored goals and the Houston Dynamo beat Nashville FC 2-0 on Saturday. Steve Clark stopped all four shots he faced for the Dynamo (4-4-3), who finished the match a man down after Adam Lundqvist drew a red card in the 52nd minute. The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Paul helps Lightning beat Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday night to win their first-round playoff series. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots...
NHL
The Associated Press

Acosta’s late goal sends Cincinnati past Chicago 2-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored in the 85th minute to propel FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Acosta’s game-winning goal for Cincinnati (6-5-1) came two minutes after Jhon Durán scored the equalizer for Chicago (2-5-4). It was Cincinnati’s club-record fourth straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Ferreira’s brace propels FC Dallas past Galaxy 3-1

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jesus Ferreira scored two goals and FC Dallas cruised to a 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday. Ferreira gave Dallas (6-1-4) an early lead with a goal in the 11th minute. Paul Arriola stretched the lead to 2-0 with a score in the 20th minute and Ferreira added his MLS-leading ninth goal just three minutes later.
CARSON, CA
The Associated Press

This Date in Baseball

1933 — Cecil Travis of the Washington Senators made his major league debut with five hits in a 12-inning, 11-10 win over the Chicago White Sox. 1939 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Philadelphia Athletics 8-3 in 10 innings in the first American League night game, held at Philadelphia’s Shibe Park.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

896K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy