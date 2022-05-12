ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Flames bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Stars

 3 days ago

Calgary Flames (50-21-11, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (46-30-6, fourth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -167, Stars +142; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Flames lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit the Dallas Stars in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

Dallas has a 24-10-3 record at home and a 46-30-6 record overall. The Stars are 39-5-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Calgary has a 24-11-3 record on the road and a 50-21-11 record overall. The Flames have scored 291 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank sixth in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has 27 goals and 53 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has 40 goals and 75 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 5.7 penalties and 13.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Braden Holtby: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

Flames: Sean Monahan: out for season (hip), Tyler Parsons: out for season (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

