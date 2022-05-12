ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

TV tonight: Mary Berry has something new for Bake Off fans

By Hollie Richardson, Graeme Virtue and Simon Wardell, Hannah Verdier, Phil Harrison
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22eALB_0fbKIHbc00

The Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking

8pm, BBC One

The question we’re all asking: following in the footsteps of coronation chicken and the Victoria sponge, what bake will mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee? Mary Berry is on the case (of course she is) in this Bake Off-style competition. Five contestants, picked from 5,000 applicants, will serve their ideas to a judging panel including Monica Galetti and Rahul Mandal. Hollie Richardson

Art That Made Us

9pm, BBC Two

It’s the 19th century and the Industrial Revolution is fuelling change. Those dark satanic mills are brightened up by Olafur Eliasson ’s take on JMW Turner and Jeremy Deller ’s fresh look at William Morris, whom he believes has a lot in common with Andy Warhol. And literature comes alive with the glorious Maxine Peake reading Elizabeth Gaskell’s North and South. Hannah Verdier

Taskmaster

9pm, Channel 4

Taskmaster continues to be one of the most joyfully pure shows on TV, existing in its own world of all-pervasive daftness. Tonight, Ardal O’Hanlon has a surprising revelation about mallets and Sophie Duker struggles hilariously with a set of keys. It’s a formula that shows no signs of running out of steam. Phil Harrison

Rob & Romesh vs Restaurants

9pm, Sky Max

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFidd_0fbKIHbc00
On course … Rob & Romesh vs Restaurants. Photograph: Gary Moyes/CPL Productions/Sky UK Ltd

Do two blokey comics have what it takes to run their own fancy restaurant? The first instalment of this special two-parter sees Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan try their hand at seaweed foraging and plating up tricky dishes. But first they traumatise Tom Kerridge’s head waiter with some maître d’ role play and cack-handed bar service. Graeme Virtue

The Staircase

9pm, Sky Atlantic

With just a final few witnesses and a gruesome jury walk-through remaining, Michael Peterson’s trial nears its end this week. But one question remains: should Peterson himself testify? Meanwhile, a mysterious French editor starts work on a documentary about the trial – set to further complicate this time-jumping, labyrinthine true-crime drama starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. Henry Wong

Chivalry

10pm, Channel 4

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani have created a comedy-drama that makes an earnest attempt to explore issues around gender politics in Hollywood but, sadly, simply isn’t that funny. In tonight’s penultimate episode, opportunity knocks for Solemani’s Bobby but first she and Cameron (Coogan) have to manage the fallout from a viral video. PH

Film choice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgYaJ_0fbKIHbc00
Coupling up … Irene Dunne and Cary Grant in My Favorite Wife. Photograph: Moviestore Collection Ltd/Alamy

My Favorite Wife (Garson Kanin, 1940) 10.40pm, BBC Four
Cary Grant always played best with strong, intelligent actors and Irene Dunne is certainly that in Garson Kanin’s sparky 1940 farce. Seven years after Ellen (Dunne) was lost in a shipwreck, she is declared legally dead and so husband Nick (Grant) marries again. But Ellen survived, having found shelter on a desert island, and returns just in time to gatecrash his honeymoon. The blameless second spouse, Bianca (Gail Patrick), and Ellen’s fellow survivor – and Nick’s potential love rival – Stephen (Randolph Scott) add to the confusion. Smart, slapstick stuff, with Dunne in command of Grant and most of the film. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League Football: Tottenham v Arsenal 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. The north London rivals battle it out for fourth place.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Mary Berry
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Jeremy Deller
Person
Sarah Solemani
Person
Steve Coogan
Person
Rob Beckett
Person
Romesh Ranganathan
Person
Garson Kanin
Person
Maxine Peake
Person
Irene Dunne
Person
William Morris
Person
Rahul Mandal
Person
Gail Patrick
Person
Elizabeth Gaskell
Person
Nick
Person
Toni Collette
SheKnows

After More Than Four Decades in Soaps, Days of Our Lives’ John Aniston Finally Gets What He Deserves

Playing bad has been very, very good for the actor. It took 42 years of working in soaps for John Aniston (Victor, Days of Our Lives) to get his first Daytime Emmy nomination back in 2017. And although he wound up losing to Steve Burton — who at the time was playing Dylan on The Young and the Restless — we’re thrilled to announce that this year, Aniston is 100 percent guaranteed to walk away a winner. Why? Because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced that during the live ceremony held on June 24, Aniston will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Bbc One#Channel 4 Taskmaster
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

274K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy