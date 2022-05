Concerns were raised by Senators during yesterday’s budget hearing for the Guam Department of Education. Telena Nelson, Senator of the 36th Guam Legislature stated and quotes, ” The Guam education board really should reconvene and address this educator pay so that we could have something in your budget request saying okay educator pay came out we need an additional 30 million dollars because what I’m seeing in the news is thank you, governor, for getting us this educator pay and I’m thinking where’s this money going to come from. ”

