2nd Annual Grampy’s Sporting Clays Charity Tournament Benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities® SWFL

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is pleased to present the ninth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members are able to showcase their talents with self-produced, one-person shows. WBTT’s first Young Artist showcase of the 2021-2022 season features singer/dancer/actor Derric Gobourne Jr. - who has performed in numerous WBTT productions since his debut in 2013 - in a presentation titled “SH!NE.” The showcase will take place Monday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. In this performance, Gobourne and the New Jack Nation will take the audience on a funk-tastic evening through Starchild's National Museum of Funk. Museum guide Starlove will guide the audience through the history of funk's greatest song and dance men like James Brown, Michael Jackson, Prince and more. They will also get a look into Gobourne’s personal and musical life as he celebrates the release of his album of the same name, “SH!NE.” WBTT’s Young Artist Program, part of its education programming, was created to support, develop and showcase the talents of young, aspiring artists of color. The Young Artist Program offers company members the opportunity to develop and present an original production. All proceeds from the show are given to the presenting artist to be used to further their artistic and professional development. Young Artist Program showcases take place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Tickets are $27 general admission; sponsor tickets, which include reserved preferred seating and playbill recognition, are $102 (prices include ticket fees). Call the Box Office at 941-366-1505 or purchase tickets online at westcoastblacktheatre.org.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO