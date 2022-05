EUGENE, Ore. - Some students at Sheldon High School walked out of class Thursday in protest of the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. "Should they lose this right and something god forbid happen, to have to have a forced birth and give up on dreams and things that they've been working for, they don't want that to happen to them and they don't want that to happen to other women," parent Laurie Burke said.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO