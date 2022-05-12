ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers receive permission to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for head coaching job, per report

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers have received permission to interview Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for their open head-coaching job, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Atkinson is the fifth candidate known to interview for the position, following Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, former Blazers coach Terry Stotts and former...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant reacts to heartbreaking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner amid detention in Russia

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but be worried about WNBA star Brittney Griner amid her detention in Russia that has been going on for three months now. Griner has been arrested back in February after Russian custom officials reportedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. The said cartridges allegedly contained hashish oil, derived from cannabis, which warrants 10 years of prison time in the nation.
BASKETBALL
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy