Lakers receive permission to interview Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson for head coaching job, per report

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant couldn’t help but be worried about WNBA star Brittney Griner amid her detention in Russia that has been going on for three months now. Griner has been arrested back in February after Russian custom officials reportedly found vape cartridges in her luggage. The said cartridges allegedly contained hashish oil, derived from cannabis, which warrants 10 years of prison time in the nation.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO