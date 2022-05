William Haggas is set to send Tiber Flow to tackle the hullabaloo of Royal Ascot after victory in the Listed Carnarvon Stakes under Tom Marquand at Newbury on Saturday. The Jon and Julia Aisbitt-owned and bred Caravaggio colt made good late headway in the six-furlong contest to collar long-time leader Hierarchy approaching the final furlong, and had to pull out all the stops to deny the late flourish of Rizg, who powered up the stands rail under Marquand's wife, Hollie Doyle, to score by a short head.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO