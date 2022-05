Frank Camacho will finally make the walk to the Octagon again after a hectic two years. After Camacho suffered a TKO loss to Justin Jaynes in June of 2020, he was booked to fight Brok Weaver in September. Yet, on fight week he tested positive for COVID and the fight was scratched. The bad luck didn’t stop there as he was set to return at UFC 263 against Matt Frevola but once again on fight week, he was involved in a serious car crash that has kept him out of the Octagon for nearly a year.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO